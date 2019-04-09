Patrick Reed serves traditional Champions Dinner at the Masters

Past Masters champions gathered for the annual Champions Dinner at Augusta National Golf Club.

Patrick Reed, the tournament’s defending champion, was front and center in the portrait, which was released on Tuesday night.

Next to Reed was ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley and six-time Masters champ Jack Nicklaus.

In 1952, Ben Hogan sent a letter to then-chairman club co-founder Clifford Roberts with an invitation to dinner, sparking the idea for the annual gathering.

The dinner was prepared by renowned chef David Chang, who is also restaurant owner, author and TV personality who visited the Masters Tournament for the first time this week, according to Masters.com.

There were 33 past champions in all in the portrait.

The meal, as chosen by Reed, was prime bone-in cowboy ribeye, with macaroni and cheese, corn creme brulee, creamed spinach and steamed broccoli.