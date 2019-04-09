Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Masters Tournament Rounds 1 & 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Masters Tournament Rounds 1 & 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Masters Tournament Rounds 1 & 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info

By April 9, 2019 12:35 pm

The 2019 Masters Tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed tees off alongside Webb Simpson and Viktor Hovland at 10:31 a.m. ET for the first round on Thursday.

One of the groups with some major star power: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas. They will tee off at 1:49 p.m. during Round 1 and 10:53 a.m. on Friday.

Tiger Woods is out with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm for the first two rounds. The group will begin Round 1 at 11:04 a.m. and tee off in the second round at 1:49 p.m.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info  for Rounds 1 and 2 at the Masters Tournament:

Round 1 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing
8:15 a.m. Gary Player (honorary starter), Jack Nicklaus (honorary starter)
8:30 a.m.
Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners
8:41 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway
8:52 a.m.
Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell
9:03 a.m. Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding
9:14 a.m.
Danny Willett, Brandy Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya
9:25 a.m. Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
9:36 a.m.
Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard
9:47 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell
9:58 a.m.
Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson
10:09 a.m. Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley
10:31 a.m. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland
10:42 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman
10:53 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffle, Gary Woodland
11:04 a.m. Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm
11:15 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith
11:26 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire
11:37 a.m. Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling
11:48 a.m.
Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
11:59 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen
12:10 p.m. Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvardo Ortiz
12:32 p.m. Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:43 p.m. Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula
12:54 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira
1:05 p.m. Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar
1:16 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton
1:27 p.m.
Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira
1:38 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
1:49 p.m.
Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
2:00 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

 

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing
8:30 a.m.
Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire
8:41 a.m. Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling
8:52 a.m.
Larry Mike, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
9:03 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen
9:14 a.m.
Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvardo Ortiz
9:25 a.m. Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:36 a.m.
9:47 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira
9:58 a.m.
Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar
10:09 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton
10:31 a.m. Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira
10:42 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
10:53 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
11:04 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
11:15 a.m. Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners
11:26 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway
11:37 a.m. Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell
11:48 a.m.
Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding
11:59 a.m. Danny Willett, Brandy Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya
12:10 p.m. Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
12:32 p.m. Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard
12:43 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell
12:54 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson
1:05 p.m. Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley
1:16 p.m. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland
1:27 p.m.
Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman
1:38 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffle, Gary Woodland
1:49 p.m.
Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm
2:00 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

TV Info

Thursday
ESPN: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET
Masters.com: Featured groups 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Full streaming schedule

Friday
ESPN: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET
Masters.com: Featured groups 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Full streaming schedule

See how to watch every moment of Masters week.

