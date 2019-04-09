Masters Tournament Rounds 1 & 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info

The 2019 Masters Tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed tees off alongside Webb Simpson and Viktor Hovland at 10:31 a.m. ET for the first round on Thursday.

One of the groups with some major star power: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas. They will tee off at 1:49 p.m. during Round 1 and 10:53 a.m. on Friday.

Tiger Woods is out with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm for the first two rounds. The group will begin Round 1 at 11:04 a.m. and tee off in the second round at 1:49 p.m.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Rounds 1 and 2 at the Masters Tournament:

Round 1 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8:15 a.m. Gary Player (honorary starter), Jack Nicklaus (honorary starter) 8:30 a.m. Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners 8:41 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway 8:52 a.m. Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell 9:03 a.m. Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding 9:14 a.m. Danny Willett, Brandy Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya 9:25 a.m. Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes 9:36 a.m. Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard 9:47 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell 9:58 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson 10:09 a.m. Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley 10:31 a.m. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland 10:42 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman 10:53 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffle, Gary Woodland 11:04 a.m. Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm 11:15 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith 11:26 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire 11:37 a.m. Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling 11:48 a.m. Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 11:59 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen 12:10 p.m. Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvardo Ortiz 12:32 p.m. Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:43 p.m. Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula 12:54 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira 1:05 p.m. Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar 1:16 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton 1:27 p.m. Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira 1:38 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day 1:49 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas 2:00 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8:30 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire 8:41 a.m. Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling 8:52 a.m. Larry Mike, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 9:03 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen 9:14 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvardo Ortiz 9:25 a.m. Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick 9:36 a.m. Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick 9:47 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira 9:58 a.m. Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar 10:09 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton 10:31 a.m. Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira 10:42 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day 10:53 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas 11:04 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka 11:15 a.m. Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners 11:26 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway 11:37 a.m. Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell 11:48 a.m. Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding 11:59 a.m. Danny Willett, Brandy Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya 12:10 p.m. Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes 12:32 p.m. Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard 12:43 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell 12:54 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson 1:05 p.m. Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley 1:16 p.m. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland 1:27 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman 1:38 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffle, Gary Woodland 1:49 p.m. Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm 2:00 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

TV Info

Thursday

ESPN: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Masters.com: Featured groups 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Full streaming schedule

Friday

ESPN: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Masters.com: Featured groups 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Full streaming schedule

See how to watch every moment of Masters week.