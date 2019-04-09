The Masters: Devon Bling's diary, Day 1

Devon Bling, sophomore at UCLA and the runner-up at last year’s U.S. Amateur championship, will blog about his experience at the Masters on Golfweek.com this week.

Here’s his first entry:

I arrived in Augusta on Friday around 10 p.m. I wanted to get here early to get used to the time change. Even registration on Saturday felt special, receiving the clubhouse badges for my father and brother. Not to mention the Mercedes they’re letting us drive this week.

It’s still not quite real that I’m playing in the Masters.

My 17-year-old brother, Dillon, helped me with my short game on Saturday before I went out and played the front nine. He’s so knowledgeable about the game and has watched me play in countless tournaments. We got done around 6:30 p.m. and it was tough to leave.

The Crow’s Nest is unbelievable. The history of the people that have stayed there – just to be in their shoes was indescribable.

It’s a little tight in there. Tough to get much sleep, which is going to be hard enough as it is with the tournament. I wanted to be there early in the week, just because the rest part is so crucial. I’m now staying in a house with my family.

I played Bel-Air Country Club recently with Corey Pavin and he helped set up a Tuesday practice round with Larry Mize, who of course won the 1987 Masters. My heart rate was pounding on the first tee with all the people watching. Rickie Fowler joined up with us midway through the front nine. My family struggled to get pictures because there were many people following us.

On the second hole, Mr. Mize showed me all the places to practice from around the green, places to hit putts from. He did that on every hole and he didn’t have to. It was a real honor to play with him.

I was originally chipping from the back right on No. 8, and Rickie suggested that I roll a couple with a putter. Sometimes it gets sticky, and it’s hard to judge the bounce out of the ryegrass.

I couldn’t get enough of their advice.

To get ready for Augusta National, our assistant coach at UCLA and my caddie for the week, Andrew Larkin, suggested that I practice my putting on the Russell Westbrook Court at school. I did it twice for an hour and a half. It was a good way to get my touch and feel, knowing that the greens are going to be slick this week. I figured if Tiger did it at Stanford, why not follow what he was doing?

The first time I came to Augusta National was Feb. 8-10. I’d call that the honeymoon phase. I was wowed by the entire property.

I’ve watched tape of every Masters. For years, I’d dive into Masters footage on YouTube before falling asleep. The first time I played Augusta, I had to recreate certain shots – Tiger’s chip on No. 16, Phil Mickelson from the pine straw in 2010. I needed to get all of that out of my system before this week.

Bryson DeChambeau spoke at the Amateur Dinner in the Founders Room at the clubhouse. He stressed how important it is to handle yourself with grace and appreciation no matter how you finish. I got to sit with a bunch of members, and the way they treated us really made me feel at home. I knew it was it was going to be special, but I didn’t expect it to be like that.

The rain hampered my practice a bit today but that might turn out to be a good thing. I could easily wear myself out here.

I can’t get enough of this place.

–Devon