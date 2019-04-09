With 2015 Masters on his mind, Jordan Spieth feels confident with his game

AUGUSTA, Ga. – On Monday night Jordan Spieth played cards with the 2015 Masters replay on in the background. Spieth rarely watches his greatest hits. But when his dad saw that it was playing on Golf Channel, he asked if Jordan wanted to flip it from pre-NCAA basketball tournament coverage.

Spieth enjoyed reliving the victory.

“You know, I was kind of commentating to my team, the people that were around me on some of it,” said Spieth, “and it was very memorable because it was the highest of highs I’ve had in this sport.”

Spieth isn’t coming into this year’s Masters in the kind of form folks have come to expect. His stock isn’t a sure thing, which is saying something given that Spieth has four top-3 finishes in five starts at Augusta National, including that 2015 victory.

Spieth said his expectations are no different this week than any other year.

“I feel great about the state of my game right now,” he said. “I feel like my recent results aren’t a tell of where my game is actually at, and I feel I’ve made a lot of strides in the last couple days in the tee‑to‑green game, really just off the tee, my long game, which has been the only separation from being able to win golf tournaments over the last month or so.”

Spieth feels like he’s under the radar, and he’s OK with that. In fact, he says he’s in a good place now for seeing the downs for what they are – inevitable.

“Seeing the longevity of the career and how you do go through up-and-down,” he said, “and everybody does. And it’s how quickly can you climb out of the lows and how high can you go for the highs, and that’s the goal.”

It’s a muddy mess out there with more bad weather on the way. Spieth says there’s less strategy when it’s softer, but it played soft in 2015 and that worked out well.

He has come into this tournament twice after missing the cut and played in the last group on Sunday. Form is important, but there’s so much history here for the 25-year-old in a short amount of time.

“I feel like I’ve had a career’s worth of golf just at five events,” said Spieth.