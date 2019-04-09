Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Sights from the Masters: Tuesday practice round at Augusta National

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Sights from the Masters: Tuesday practice round at Augusta National

Masters

Sights from the Masters: Tuesday practice round at Augusta National

By April 9, 2019 11:40 am

By: |

Tuesday at the Masters brought the fans, who entered the course at 8 a.m., right when the gates opened.

It also brought more rain. Fans evacuated the property for a couple hours but will be expected to return at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms interrupted Tuesday’s practice round. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Rain and the threat of thunderstorms arrived to interrupt Tuesday’s practice round for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)

, , , , Masters

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home