Sights from the Masters: Tuesday practice round at Augusta National

Latest
Masters 37s ago
Masters: Tiger Woods first round tee time is announced
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods will commence his quest for a fifth green jacket alongside Jon Rahm and Haotung Li when the 83rd edition of the (…)
Equipment 1hr ago
Big names making putter changes at the 2019 Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Nothing in the equipment world is ever official until Thursday morning, when golfers have to decide which 14 clubs are going (…)
LPGA Tour 2hr ago
Gallery: All 39 women in the World Golf Hall of Fame
To honor Marilynn Smith, here is a photo gallery of all 39 women in the World Golf Hall of Fame. One of the LPGA founders, Smith died on (…)
LPGA Tour 2hr ago
LPGA founder Marilynn Smith dies
Marylinn Smith, one of 13 women who founded the LPGA in 1950, has died. Smith passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by family and (…)
Masters 3hr ago
Masters rain: Augusta National to re-open after lunch
AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta National Golf Club closed just after 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Due to threats of a storm with lightning, the (…)
Masters 5hr ago
Place your bets: The Masters is a major player in sports betting
AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Sunday night traditions following the conclusion of the Masters are well ingrained in the golf world by now. The (…)
PGA Tour 18hr ago
Why Rickie Fowler is 'more ready than ever' to win Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. – If major championships were awarded on likability and the subjective idea of deservedness, Rickie Fowler wouldn’t have to (…)
Equipment 19hr ago
Golf equipment spotted Monday at Augusta National
David Dusek was in the practice area at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday and photographed the equipment many of the players will use in (…)
Masters 19hr ago
Forecaddie: Masters changes make 4th hole improved spectating experience at Augusta National
AUGUSTA, Ga. – While much of the attention is focused on Augusta National’s lengthened and remodeled fifth hole, The Forecaddie took (…)
Masters 20hr ago
At Augusta, golf nut Niall Horan is in his element trying to help grow the game
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Niall Horan may be a nine handicap golfer, but he has a couple things in common with the guys competing at the Masters (…)
