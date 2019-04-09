Tiger Woods' expectations entering 2019 Masters: 'I feel like I can win'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods’ big picture outlook on the game of golf has not changed much over the years. The goal is to peak four times a year, everything slowly building toward the majors months in advance.

That process started for Woods around the same time he made his 2019 debut at Torrey Pines and it led him here, to Augusta National, where he begins his 22nd Masters with an 11:04 a.m. opening-round tee time Thursday alongside Jon Rahm and Haotong Li.

He was in a much different place last year when he returned to the Masters for the first time since 2015. The comeback was still in its early stages. Uncertainty at the beginning of the season drastically altered the preparation process.

Seventeen starts and one Tour Championship victory later, Woods seems more certain of one thing ahead of the 2019 Masters.

“I feel like I can win,” Woods said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “I’ve proven that I can do it and I put myself there with a chance to win the last two major championships of the year last year. I was right there and just needed to have a couple more things to go my way and not throw away a couple of shots here and there, which I was able to do at East Lake. … I’ve worked my way back into one of the players that can win events.”

It’s not just any events. As Woods mentioned, he was in the lead on the back nine in the final round of the British Open and finished solo second after a thrilling final-round charge in the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Woods’ play has gone back and forth in five starts this season but the results have been consistently solid, most recently a run to the WGC-Match Play quarterfinals that included a win over Rory McIlroy.

His biggest challenge is still the physical limitation on practice time. He can’t just work on every aspect of the game from sunrise to sunset anymore. He has to take it one segment at a time and figure out a new way to peak four times a year.

“I just can’t log in the time that I used to, and that goes with every part of my game,” Woods said. “I can’t work on every single part of my game every day. I have to pick different parts of my game to work on, and that’s the challenge I now face going forward. Just have to figure it out and try to create a good balance there to find a prep of what I need to work on. It was a little bit easier when I could work on everything, but that’s no longer the case.”

Whatever the new process looked like behind the scenes last year, it worked. Eight months have passed since Bellerive and it’s easy to forget that Woods’ play defined the final two majors of 2018.

Now it’s time for his first crack at the majors in 2019, and the four-time Masters champion is looking to make the most of his new lease on golf.

“I don’t really need to win (the Masters) again,” Woods said. “(But) I really want to.”