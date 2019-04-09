What's Tiger wearing? Woods explains his new logo at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods brought an old classic back to the discussion thanks to his shirt choice for a Tuesday afternoon Masters press conference.

Woods fielded questions wearing a black Nike polo shirt with a new orange logo on the chest, one he had to explain to reporters looking on from afar.

“It’s Frank,” Woods said. “Frank, my head cover.”

Ah, yes. Frank.

The cartoonish tiger driver head cover he has used for decades was the focus of several lighthearted Nike ads as a talking sidekick of sorts. Tuesday at Augusta National was the first time Woods has worn any sort of Frank logo polo shirts, though he didn’t offer any further explanation for his choice of threads.

.@TigerWoods speaking with the media now and sporting a new logo on his shirt. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0zp8Ved3Lk — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) April 9, 2019

Woods’ scripting is already set for tournament play and includes four different Nike TW Vapor Mock polos, a nod to the short-sleeved mock turtleneck shirts he wore often throughout the early 2000s.

“I thought it was a pretty neat look back in the day,” Woods said. “I was probably in a little better shape back in those days, but I had won events wearing the mock and I’ve always enjoyed wearing them.”

It’s the second time in as many years that a former champion is grabbing headlines for his attire.

At the 2018 Masters, Phil Mickelson unveiled his long-sleeved button-up Workday shirt during a practice round with Woods.

Mickelson’s business look was not warmly received, while the reaction to Woods’ “Frank” logo seemed mostly positive.

The four-time Masters champ tees off for Round 1 at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday alongside Jon Rahm and Haotong Li.