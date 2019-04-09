Masters: Tiger Woods first round tee time is announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods will commence his quest for a fifth green jacket alongside Jon Rahm and Haotong Li when the 83rd edition of the Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

The group is off at 11:04 a.m. ET Thursday and at 1:49 p.m. ET on Friday.

This will mark Woods’ 22nd start in the Masters. After turning professional in 1996, he won four of the first nine Masters he played – in 1997, 2001-02 and 2005. Last year, he finished in a tie for 32nd.

In addition to his four victories, he has nine other top 10s, including runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2008.

TEE TIMES: See the full first and second round tee times

Woods, ranked No. 12 in the world, finished in a tie for fifth in the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play his last start ahead of the Masters. In four other starts this year, Woods finished in a tie for 20th in the Farmers Insurance Open, in a tie for 15th in the Genesis Open, in a tie for 10th in the WGC-Mexico Championships and in a tie for 30th in The Players Championship.

Last week Woods took his first trip to Augusta National and shot 65 in his lone practice round. Since arriving this week, he’s played a 9-hole practice round with just a wedge and putter on Sunday, and a 9-hole practice round with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples on Monday.

Rory McIlroy begins his quest to complete the career Grand Slam in the group behind Woods. McIlroy will be joined by Rickie Fowler, who finished runner-up in 2018, and Cameron Smith (11:15 a.m.).

In other groupings announced Tuesday, defending champion Patrick Reed is out with Webb Simpson and 2018 U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland (10:31 a.m.). Hovland is the first Norwegian to play in the Masters.

World No. 1 and 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose is out with three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson and 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas (1:49 p.m.). World No. 2 and 2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson is playing with 2015 PGA champion Jason Day and Bryson DeChambeau (1:38 p.m.).

In the final group, Brooks Koepka, who has won two of the last three major championships contested, is playing with Paul Casey and Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion who also finished runner-up in 2014 and 2016 and third in 2018 (2 p.m.).