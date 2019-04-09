Masters Wednesday Blog: Latest news and updates from Augusta National

Play begins Thursday in the 83rd Masters.

But the fun takes hold Wednesday with the annual par-3 tournament.

No one has ever won the par-3 event and the Masters in the same year – so it’s hard to believe the golfers go all out to win.

This event, however, often produces plenty of terrific images, special moments and a good time for all who participate.

Just ask Jack Nicklaus, who called the hole-in-one hit by his grandson Gary last year during the par-3 on No. 8 his favorite Masters moment.

And this is coming from a guy who won the green jacket six times. Meanwhile, the par-3 was won last year by Tom Watson.

On Thursday, Reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed tees off alongside Webb Simpson and Viktor Hovland at 10:31 a.m. ET.

Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas go out at 1:49 p.m. in Round 1 and 10:53 a.m. on Friday.

Tiger Woods is out with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm for the first two rounds. Tiger & Friends begin Round 1 at 11:04 a.m. and tee off in the second round at 1:49 p.m.

Here is the latest: