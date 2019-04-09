Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Heat Index: Who to pick at Masters

By April 9, 2019 2:02 pm

The Golfweek/Sagarin ratings are combined with tournament results since Jan. 1, 2019, to create a Heat Index.

These ratings may help you decide who to pick in your office pool.

TEE TIMES: See the pairings plus first, second round start times

Golfer GW/Sagarin OWGR Heat Index
 Dustin Johnson 1 2 2
 Rory McIlroy 2 3 1
 Justin Thomas 3 5 4
 Rickie Fowler 4 9 11
 Tiger Woods 5 12 3
 Justin Rose 6 1 20
 Bryson DeChambeau 7 6 15
 Tony Finau 8 15 37
 Jon Rahm 9 8 7
 Tommy Fleetwood 10 13 12
 Francesco Molinari 11 7 16
 Patrick Cantlay 12 21 76
 Gary Woodland 13 24 31
 Brooks Koepka 14 4 91
 Ian Poulter 15 32 13
 Marc Leishman 16 20 23
 Webb Simpson 17 23 84
 Paul Casey 18 11 24
 Charles Howell III 19 46 10
 Jason Day 20 14 40
 Matt Kuchar 21 16 9
 Xander Schauffele 23 10 18
 Louis Oosthuizen 24 19 55
 Hideki Matsuyama 25 26 8
 Patrick Reed 26 34 60
 Keegan Bradley 28 34 60
 Billy Horschel 30 41 73
 Sergio Garcia 32 27 19
 Emiliano Grillo 33 59 93
 Matthew Fitzpatrick 35 35 39
 Rafa Cabrera Bello 36 31 56
 Adam Scott 37 29 66
 Bubba Watson 39 17 42
 Kevin Kisner 40 25 22
 Brandt Snedeker 41 47 41
 Henrik Stenson 43 38 174
 Zach Johnson 46 87 120
 Haotong Li 48 39 83
 Cameron Smith 49 28 51
 Phil Mickelson 52 22 105
 Lucas Bjerregaard 53 33 100
 Jordan Spieth 56 33 100
 Tyrrell Hatton 57 37 164
 Si Woo Kim 60 55 80
 Eddie Pepperell 62 40 144
 Matt Wallace 65 36 34
 Branden Grace 69 44 139
 Alex Noren 70 30 313
 Shane Lowry 71 50 163
 Kevin Na 72 54 92
 Thorbjørn Olesen 80 53 202
 Jimmy Walker 82 102 186
 Keith Mitchell 85 60 110
 Shugo Imahira 99 77 53
 J.B. Holmes 107 45 216
 Kevin Tway 112 98 411
 Aaron Wise 113 67 252
 Charley Hoffman 115 66 227
 Justin Harding 117 49 49
 Kyle Stanley 129 48 367
 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 141 42 309
 Stewart Cink 143 96 329
 Martin Kaymer 164 190 62
 Danny Willett 172 78 183
 Andrew Landry 177 128 292
 Patton Kizzire 184 97 189
 Corey Conners 205 84 217
 Charl Schwartzel 223 104 345
 Adam Long 269 108 307
 Satoshi Kodaira 374 68 398
 Trevor Immelman 428 461 513
 Michael Kim 620 330 527
 Mike Weir 707 1765 541
 Devon Bling N/R N/R N/R
 Ángel Cabrera N/R 1575 N/R
 Fred Couples N/R 1330 N/R
 Viktor Hovland N/R 911 N/R
 Takumi Kanaya N/R 577 N/R
 Bernhard Langer N/R 835 N/R
 Sandy Lyle N/R 2035 N/R
 Larry Mize N/R 2035 N/R
 Kevin O’Connell N/R N/R N/R
 José María Olazábal N/R N/R N/R
 Alvaro Ortiz N/R 2035 N/R
 Jovan Rebula N/R N/R N/R
 Vijay Singh N/R 480 N/R
 Ian Woosnam N/R 2035 N/R

