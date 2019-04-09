Heat Index: Who to pick at Masters

The Golfweek/Sagarin ratings are combined with tournament results since Jan. 1, 2019, to create a Heat Index.
These ratings may help you decide who to pick in your office pool.
|Golfer
|GW/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Heat Index
|Dustin Johnson
|1
|2
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|3
|1
|Justin Thomas
|3
|5
|4
|Rickie Fowler
|4
|9
|11
|Tiger Woods
|5
|12
|3
|Justin Rose
|6
|1
|20
|Bryson DeChambeau
|7
|6
|15
|Tony Finau
|8
|15
|37
|Jon Rahm
|9
|8
|7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10
|13
|12
|Francesco Molinari
|11
|7
|16
|Patrick Cantlay
|12
|21
|76
|Gary Woodland
|13
|24
|31
|Brooks Koepka
|14
|4
|91
|Ian Poulter
|15
|32
|13
|Marc Leishman
|16
|20
|23
|Webb Simpson
|17
|23
|84
|Paul Casey
|18
|11
|24
|Charles Howell III
|19
|46
|10
|Jason Day
|20
|14
|40
|Matt Kuchar
|21
|16
|9
|Xander Schauffele
|23
|10
|18
|Louis Oosthuizen
|24
|19
|55
|Hideki Matsuyama
|25
|26
|8
|Patrick Reed
|26
|34
|60
|Keegan Bradley
|28
|34
|60
|Billy Horschel
|30
|41
|73
|Sergio Garcia
|32
|27
|19
|Emiliano Grillo
|33
|59
|93
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|35
|35
|39
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|36
|31
|56
|Adam Scott
|37
|29
|66
|Bubba Watson
|39
|17
|42
|Kevin Kisner
|40
|25
|22
|Brandt Snedeker
|41
|47
|41
|Henrik Stenson
|43
|38
|174
|Zach Johnson
|46
|87
|120
|Haotong Li
|48
|39
|83
|Cameron Smith
|49
|28
|51
|Phil Mickelson
|52
|22
|105
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|53
|33
|100
|Jordan Spieth
|56
|33
|100
|Tyrrell Hatton
|57
|37
|164
|Si Woo Kim
|60
|55
|80
|Eddie Pepperell
|62
|40
|144
|Matt Wallace
|65
|36
|34
|Branden Grace
|69
|44
|139
|Alex Noren
|70
|30
|313
|Shane Lowry
|71
|50
|163
|Kevin Na
|72
|54
|92
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|80
|53
|202
|Jimmy Walker
|82
|102
|186
|Keith Mitchell
|85
|60
|110
|Shugo Imahira
|99
|77
|53
|J.B. Holmes
|107
|45
|216
|Kevin Tway
|112
|98
|411
|Aaron Wise
|113
|67
|252
|Charley Hoffman
|115
|66
|227
|Justin Harding
|117
|49
|49
|Kyle Stanley
|129
|48
|367
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|141
|42
|309
|Stewart Cink
|143
|96
|329
|Martin Kaymer
|164
|190
|62
|Danny Willett
|172
|78
|183
|Andrew Landry
|177
|128
|292
|Patton Kizzire
|184
|97
|189
|Corey Conners
|205
|84
|217
|Charl Schwartzel
|223
|104
|345
|Adam Long
|269
|108
|307
|Satoshi Kodaira
|374
|68
|398
|Trevor Immelman
|428
|461
|513
|Michael Kim
|620
|330
|527
|Mike Weir
|707
|1765
|541
|Devon Bling
|N/R
|N/R
|N/R
|Ángel Cabrera
|N/R
|1575
|N/R
|Fred Couples
|N/R
|1330
|N/R
|Viktor Hovland
|N/R
|911
|N/R
|Takumi Kanaya
|N/R
|577
|N/R
|Bernhard Langer
|N/R
|835
|N/R
|Sandy Lyle
|N/R
|2035
|N/R
|Larry Mize
|N/R
|2035
|N/R
|Kevin O’Connell
|N/R
|N/R
|N/R
|José María Olazábal
|N/R
|N/R
|N/R
|Alvaro Ortiz
|N/R
|2035
|N/R
|Jovan Rebula
|N/R
|N/R
|N/R
|Vijay Singh
|N/R
|480
|N/R
|Ian Woosnam
|N/R
|2035
|N/R
