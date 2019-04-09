LPGA founder Marilynn Smith dies

Marylinn Smith, one of 13 women who founded the LPGA in 1950, has died.

Smith passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by family and friends, according to lpga.com.

She was a staple at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in Phoenix, where she frequently greeted golfers coming off the 18th green.

Smith, 89, was at a pre-tournament news conference the day before this year’s tournament started as the LPGA launched its Drive On campaign.

“Marilynn was my Founder, my North Star and most importantly my friend,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan told lpga.com. “In her life, she broke barriers, shattered stereotypes and made others ‘believe.’ I’ll miss her weekly handwritten cards, her daily calls to my office and her love for every LPGA teacher, tour player, and staff member. Quite simply, Marilynn left this world better than she found it — and set a standard that will guide us forever.”

In 1950, Smith joined Alice Bauer, Patty Berg, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Marlene Bauer Hagge, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Betty Jameson, Sally Sessions, Shirley Spork, Louise Suggs and Babe Zaharias to found the LPGA, which is now the oldest women’s professional sports organization in the world.

Smith was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2006.

So sad to hear about the passing of Marilynn Smith this morning. Incredibly grateful for the friendship and time I was able to spend with her over the last few years! So glad we have had the @LPGAfounders event to celebrate her and all the Founders! — Stacy Lewis (@Stacy_Lewis) April 9, 2019