Masters Champions Dinner menu: Patrick Reed 'can't wait'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – As if the reigning champ from Texas was going to serve anything but steaks at his first Champions Dinner.

Patrick Reed, the defending Masters champion, selected a Texas-themed menu for the Masters Club Dinner that will be held Tuesday night at Augusta National Golf Club, widely known as the Champions Dinner. Past green jacket winners will dine on salads, macaroni and cheese, creamed spinach, corn crème brulee, steamed broccoli and the main course: prime bone-in cowboy ribeye.

“It’s going to be a very fun night,” said Reed, who’ll begin his run for back-to-back Masters titles on Thursday. “Honestly, I just can’t wait to go out and spend time with the past champions and hear different stories and be able to talk to the guys about, you know, how their experience was winning their first, whether it was a couple years ago, last year, whether it was a long time ago.”

For dessert, they’ll enjoy tiramisu, vanilla bean crème brulee and cheesecake. The two wines Reed selected – a 2016 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay from Napa Valley and a 2013 Caymus Vineyards 41st Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon – retail for around $50 and $80, respectively.

By sticking with steak, Reed follows in a long line of Masters champs who’ve built a menu reflective of their home state – or country. Last year, Sergio Garcia served plates of Spanish lobster rice; the year before, Englishman Danny Willett chose a traditional British meal featuring mini cottage pies. The year before, Dallas native Jordan Spieth went with Texas barbeque, and back in 2014 Australian Adam Scott served surf-and-turf.