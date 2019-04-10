Forecaddie: Masters announces plan to offer video of every shot

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Maybe The Forecaddie is getting old, but he’s grown weary of Masters stories over the years about limited television windows on ESPN and CBS.

This always comes up – even as the tournament first pushed the envelope with online streaming coverage before anyone knew what Netflix was, with a gradual expansion of offerings to include all-day Amen Corner Live, Featured Groups and incredible practice area coverage that includes launch monitor readings on shots.

The expansion has continued at Masters.com, with advanced tracking technology and now quite possibly the most mind-boggling of all advancements:

The chance to see every shot hit by every player in the field.

Announced Wednesday by Chairman Fred Ridley, the multi-year effort intends to capture every shot within camera range and, within a few minutes of the hole’s completion, a short, edited clip taking the viewer through each shot on the hole.

“We’re committed to always move forward,” Ridley said. “For the first time, we will capture virtually every shot, of every player, at every competitive round. This extensive library of content will be available on our website. Within minutes, this content will allow fans to follow their favorite players.”

While some shots from the trees may be missed, and there may be a few here or there not captured, a combination of added cameras, added work under the hood and a team of digital producers will be hard at work to once again push the technology envelope. The effort has been pushed by the Digital Technology Committee, headed by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts.

So complain all you want about the Masters tight television windows, but now you have no excuse for missing a single shot.