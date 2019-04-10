Masters bags: The clubs 17 contenders are expected to use at Augusta

Masters week is finally here, and few courses test the game’s best players as thoroughly as Augusta National Golf Club. As players get a feel for how the course will play, some might make last-minute adjustments to their equipment, but following is the gear we anticipate many potential green-jacket winners will use this year at the Masters.

Jason Day

DRIVER: TaylorMade M6 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70 XTS shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 80 XTS

IRONS: TaylorMade P760 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord