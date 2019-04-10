How to watch the Masters Par 3 contest

It might be the second-best tradition unlike any other.

It is definitely a premier event at Augusta National.

It’s the Par 3 Contest.

Staged at a short course on the property, the Par 3 contest is full of great shots, great laughs and if you’re lucky, some holes in one.

The Par 3 Contest starts at 12 p.m. ET.

The livestream on Masters.com begins at 2 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s live TV coverage comes on at 3 p.m. ET and runs until 5.

GOLF ON TV: See the complete Masters Week TV schedule

The course was built in 1958 and the first Par 3 contest was staged two years later.

Players often have their children (or grandchildren) tagging along as caddies. Many times those kids get the chance to sink a birdie putt.

The Par 3 contest winner has yet to go on to win the Masters in the same week.

Defending Masters champion Patrick Reed is playing, but neither Tiger Woods nor Phil Mickelson are in the field.

Par 3 contest tee times

Noon: Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Rafael Cabrera-Bello

12:07 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson, Jason Day

12:14 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Branden Grace, Justin Harding

12:21 p.m.: Alvaro Ortiz, Emiliano Grillo, Angel Cabrera

12:28 p.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Fuzzy Zoeller, Mike Weir

12:35 p.m.: Ian Woosnam, Sandy Lyle, Jovan Rebula

12:49 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Mark O’Meara

12:56 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Nick Faldo, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:03 p.m.: Trevor Immelman, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen

1:10 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Charley Hoffman

1:17 p.m.: Ray Floyd, Fred Couples, Haotong Li

1:24 p.m.: Larry Mize, Berhard Langer, Martin Kaymer

1:38 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na, Stewart Cink

1:45 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Kevin O’Connell, J.B. Holmes

1:52 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter

1:59 p.m.: Craig Stadler, Ben Crenshaw, Tommy Aaron

2:06 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Shugo Imahira, Takumi Kanaya

2:13 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker

2:27 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Patton Kizzire, Kevin Tway

2:34 p.m.: Adam Long, Andrew Landry, Corey Conners

2:41 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley

2:48 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar

2:55 p.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Lucas Bjerregaard, Viktor Hovland

3:02 p.m.: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson