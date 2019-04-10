Eamon's Corner video: Jordan Spieth needs good showing at Masters

Watch this week’s installment of Eamon’s Corner, where Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch explains why Jordan Spieth needs a good showing at the Masters.



The notion that Augusta National can inspire former champions is about all Jordan Spieth has to rely on this week.

The 2015 Masters champion has yet to crack the top 25 this season and hasn’t won in almost two years (2017 Open Championship). But in five starts at Augusta, Spieth has a win, two second place finishes and a worst finish at T-11.

Spieth will need to improve his weekend game if he has any chance at getting back to the player we all remember him as. Golf’s most sacred setting is the perfect place for him to bounce back.