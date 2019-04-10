Masters Round 1 blog: Latest news, scores from Augusta National

The 83rd Masters begins on Thursday with ceremonial tee shots by honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Tiger Woods will be out Thursday and Friday with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm. That group begins Round 1 at 11:04 a.m. and tee off in the second round at 1:49 p.m.

Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are among the featured afternoon groups, heading out at 1:49 p.m. in Round 1 and 10:53 a.m. on Friday.

They will be followed off the first tee by the final grouping of the day: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka at 2 p.m.

Follow the Golfweek Masters Round 1 blog right here:

TV Info

Thursday

ESPN: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Masters.com: Featured groups 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Full TV & Streaming schedule