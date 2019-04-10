Tiger Woods says he's ready, 'right where I want to be' at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods wrapped up his prep work for the 83rd edition of the Masters with a 9-hole practice round Wednesday under brilliant skies at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods went out with Fred Couples, Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner. Following the nine holes, Woods putted for 35 minutes and then did work on the range for another 20 minutes.

“Of course, I’m ready,” Woods said Wednesday as he walked to the clubhouse and then onward to the practice ground. “I’m right where I want to be.”

Woods will be on the first tee at 11:04 a.m. ET for Thursday’s first round alongside Jon Rahm and Haotong Li.

The four-time Masters champion hasn’t won the Masters since 2005 and hasn’t won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open. Last year, he contended in the last two majors of the year, finishing in a tie for sixth in the British Open after taking a one-shot lead to the back nine in the final round, and finishing second in the PGA Championship, two shots behind Brooks Koepka.

Six weeks after the PGA Championship, Woods won The Tour Championship, his first victory since 2013.

“I feel like I can win,” Woods said Tuesday in his pre-tournament presser. “I’ve proven that I can do it and I put myself there with a chance to win the last two major championships of the year last year. I was right there and just needed to have a couple more things to go my way and not throw away a couple shots here and there. I’ve worked my way back into one of the players that can win events.”

Woods finished in a tie for fifth at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last start ahead of the Masters. In four other starts this year, Woods finished in a tie for 20th in the Farmers Insurance Open, in a tie for 15th in the Genesis Open, in a tie for 10th in the WGC-Mexico Championships and in a tie for 30th in The Players Championship.

Last week, Woods took his first trip to Augusta National and shot 65 in his lone practice round. Since arriving this week, he’s played a 9-hole practice round with just a wedge and putter on Sunday, and a 9-hole practice round with Thomas and Couples on Monday. On Tuesday he hit balls on the practice range and putted for nearly an hour. He did not participate in the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.