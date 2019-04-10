The Masters: Viktor Hovland's diary, Day 1

Viktor Hovland, junior at Oklahoma State and the 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion, will blog about his experience at the Masters on Golfweek.com this week.

Here’s his first entry:

I got to Augusta National last weekend and played a couple of rounds. All the things I’ve heard about the golf course are true. It has a lot more slope than I thought and the greens are even crazier than I thought. My first impressions were that it’s everything people talk about, just on steroids.

Now that I’ve played a few rounds out here I have a pretty good idea of what’s going on. The par 5s, for example, where you choose to lay up and the angles into different pins is so important. On 15, for example, if you lay up to the left side into a right pin you’re hitting into the slope more and have more green to work with. Just picking up on little things like that has been really helpful.

I stayed in the Crow’s Nest Monday night and it was pretty neat. You see pictures on the wall of all the guys that have won The Masters and stayed in the Crow’s Nest before. It kind of feels like you’re going back in time. That was really cool.

My coach at OSU, Alan Bratton, has a house and I’ll be staying with him and a couple other guys the rest of the week. Bratton is also caddying for me this week and that’s how I got to play with two-time Masters Champion Bernhard Langer on Tuesday.

Obviously the weather wasn’t great in the morning. I sat down with Alex Noren, who also played at OSU, and picked his brain a little bit. We were just eating and chilling and waiting for the rain to stop.

Once everything cleared up I was on the range warming up and knew that I wanted to play a practice round on the back nine. Coach Alan went out and asked some people what their plans were and Bernhard said he wanted to play the back nine.

Alan came back and asked if I wanted to play with Bernhard. That’s a no-brainer. Yeah, that would be awesome.

Bernhard gave me some great advice throughout the afternoon and a lot of it was really specific. He would tell me things like it’s better to be on the left side of the fairway on certain holes. On 17, for example, he told me if you miss the fairway it’s much better to miss on the right side so you have any gaps in the trees on the left side.

The best advice overall advice he gave me was to just play my game and be relaxed.

I just need to play my game and if I play well, I’m gonna shoot a good score. I don’t believe in the idea of a course fitting your eye too much. If you’re playing good golf that shouldn’t be a problem.

I’m playing a practice round Wednesday morning with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, another OSU guy. I’ve seen Rickie a couple times here and there, so I can’t wait to get out there and actually play Augusta National with him.

Should be another great day!