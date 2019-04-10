Sights from the Masters: Wednesday at Augusta National

By: Todd Kelly |
April 10, 2019 11:33 am
It’s Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters.
Today is the day for the annual Par 3 contest.
It’s also a great chance for fans to get a glimpse of their favorite pros on the course for some practice rounds.
Here are some of the early images that have come in. We’ll add more from the Par 3 contest this afternoon.
Editor’s note: Click the first image to launch the gallery view.
MORE: First and second round tee times | Masters TV schedule
-
-
An early morning view of the Tournament Practice Facility during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
An early morning view of the Tournament Practice Facility during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
A detail of the Masters Spectator Guide is seen in a patrons back pocket during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
-
-
Eddie Pepperell of England plays a stroke from the No. 10 tee during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
Masters champion Phil Mickelson warms up on Tournament Practice Facility during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
Dustin Johnson hits a drive on the Tournament Practice Facility during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
Patrons enter the golf course during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
A Masters flag unfurls during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
Jimmy Walker walks up the No. 2 fairway during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
Patrons enter the grounds during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
The main leaderboard is seen during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
-
-
Masters champion Bernhard Langer of Germany and Viktor Hovland of Norway on the No. 12 green during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
-
-
A pin flag is laid against a bag during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau putt on the No. 12 green during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Comments