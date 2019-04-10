Masters: A dining experience unlike any other (PHOTOS)

36
By: David Dusek
April 10, 2019
There are many unique aspects to the Masters.
The food items available are one. The prices are a throwback to a simpler and less-expensive age. And the offerings are as old-school as the Augusta National Golf Club “no cell-phone” policy.
We checked out some of the offerings for the patrons and here’s a look.
Hope you’re hungry.
(All photos by David Dusek/Golfweek)
Masters Food Prices: The trend at modern sports stadiums and arenas is to offer fans gourmet food and things from top restaurants, but patrons at Augusta National can enjoy traditional fare.
Trail Mix and Brownie: The brownie ($1.50) is very dense and fudgy, while the trail mix ($1.50) is sweet and salty.
Sweet Tea: Golf lovers who do not want beer or soda ($2) often enjoy sweet tea ($2).
Pimento Cheese Sandwich: If there is one item that is synonymous with the Masters it’s the pimento cheese sandwich. Price: $1.50
Peach Ice Cream Sandwich: A relatively new offering, the Peach Ice Cream Sandwich ($2) has peach ice cream between a pair of sugar cookies.
Caramel Popcorn: Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn ($1.50) is sweet and crunchy.
Beer: Augusta National offers Coors and Miller ($4), Stella Artois and Blue Moon ($5).
Cheese Crackers and Peanuts: Peanuts ($1.50) and cheese crackers ($1) are salty, classic things to munch while watching golf.
Advil: If patrons enjoy themselves a little too much, Advil is an inexpensive cure ($0.50).
Augusta National, Masters, PGA Tour, Masters
