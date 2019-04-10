The Masters Par 3 Contest delivered on all fronts Wednesday, offering all onsite and or watching on television a sunny respite between the recent Georgia rains and the impending storm of competition set to be unleashed upon the turf of Augusta National in less than 18 hours.

The event was so close it went to a playoff between Sandy Lyle and Matt Wallace, who won it on the third sudden-death hole.

Many of the participants didn’t count shots, unless they were tallying personal memories with family and friends.

Then, the scores were happily way over par.

Here’s a look at the Masters Par 3 Contest in photos.