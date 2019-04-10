By: Bill Speros |
April 10, 2019 5:38 pm
The Masters Par 3 Contest delivered on all fronts Wednesday, offering all onsite and or watching on television a sunny respite between the recent Georgia rains and the impending storm of competition set to be unleashed upon the turf of Augusta National in less than 18 hours.
The event was so close it went to a playoff between Sandy Lyle and Matt Wallace, who won it on the third sudden-death hole.
Many of the participants didn’t count shots, unless they were tallying personal memories with family and friends.
Then, the scores were happily way over par.
Here’s a look at the Masters Par 3 Contest in photos.
Kevin Na’s daughter, Sophia Ria, is seen during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Gary Player, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus walk together during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand walks with sisters Ariya and Morya Jutanugarn during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Jon Rahm of Spain’s fiancé, Kelley Cahill, reacts after making a putt during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Jack Nicklaus looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea and his wife Angela during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Brooks Koepka’s mother, Denise Jakows, putts during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Willow Simpson, daughter of Webb Simpson runs up to the green on hole No. 1 during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Masters champion Bubba Watson’s children and his wife Angie react after Watson made a putt on hole No. 1 during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain and his wife Angela Garcia, wife of Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain, holds their daughter Azalea Adele on hole No. 1 during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Brandt Snedeker’s son Austin takes in the view from the fourth hole during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club.(Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Brandt Snedeker’s son Austin makes his putt at the fourth hole during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Sophia Na, daughter of Kevin Ha, on hole No. 5 with Na’s caddie Kenny Harms during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Dustin Johnson walks with his son Tatum during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Trevor Immelman’s son Jacob reacts to making his putt at the fourth green during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Jimmy Walker gets a ball from his son Mclain after Mclain made his putt at the fourth hole during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Patrons line the sixth fairway during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Na’s daughter Sophia during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Bernhard Langer sings autographs at the fifth tee during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Wednesday. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Charley Hoffman signs autographs at the fifth during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club Wednesday. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Patrons enter the golf course for the Wednesday Practice Round at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Angela Garcia reacts to her putt during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club Wednesday. (Augusta National/The Masters)
Masters champion Fred Couples celebrates on hole No. 9 green during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National. (Augusta National/The Masters)
