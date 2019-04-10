The Masters: Top gambling picks and betting oddsAndrew Redington/Getty Images
The Masters: Top gambling picks and betting odds
Masters
The Masters: Top gambling picks and betting odds
Latest
Augusta National Women's Amateur 1hr ago
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley, members proud of ANWA, unsure on future events
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said what many on the grounds last Saturday were thinking: The atmosphere and scene (…)
Masters 1hr ago
Masters: A dining experience unlike any other (PHOTOS)
There are many unique aspects to the Masters. The food items available are one. The prices are a throwback to a simpler and less-expensive (…)
Masters 1hr ago
ESPN's Sage Steele on Masters: 'It isn't the prettiest history ... I feel pressure'
It is strange how the grass, not a single blade out of place, not a chipmunk or squirrel in sight, the azaleas bursting pink — it’s (…)
Masters 1hr ago
No phones at the Masters: Augusta National keeps focus on golf
AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s nothing new but it must be a shock the system for those people who are simply tethered to their devices: cell phones are (…)
Masters 2hr ago
Tiger Woods says he's ready, 'right where I want to be' at Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods wrapped up his prep work for the 83rd edition of the Masters with a 9-hole practice round Wednesday under (…)
Masters 5hr ago
Sights from the Masters: Wednesday at Augusta National
It’s Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters. Today is the day for the annual Par 3 contest. It’s also a great (…)
Masters 5hr ago
Forecaddie: Masters announces plan to offer video of every shot
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Maybe The Forecaddie is getting old, but he’s grown weary of Masters stories over the years about limited television (…)
Masters 5hr ago
The Masters: Viktor Hovland's diary, Day 1
Viktor Hovland, junior at Oklahoma State and the 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion, will blog about his experience at the Masters on (…)
Masters 5hr ago
Brandel Chamblee on Brooks Koepka diet: 'Reckless self-sabotage' if it's for magazine shoot
It’s a question that’s getting some talk during Masters week given that he won two majors last year: why did Brooks Koepka go on a diet? (…)
Masters 6hr ago
Masters Par 3 contest: Live video, leaderboard, pairings
It might be the second-best tradition unlike any other. It is definitely a premier event at Augusta National. It’s the Par 3 (…)
Comments