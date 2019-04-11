Bryson DeChambeau leaves in flagstick, misses out on eagle at 18

This time, Bryson DeChambeau messed up by leaving in his flagstick.

His 196-yard second shot on the par-4 18th hole during Round 1 of the Masters Thursday handed on the green, took a hop, and then rolled about 20 feet before bouncing off the pin.

The ball rested nine inches from the hole.

“Oh my gosh, I guess I should have pulled the flagstick ” he told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi after looking at the replay – for the first time. “A little too fast. My terminal velocity was too high.”

DeChambeau walked up to the green on 18 to raucous applause, not quite knowing how close he had come to an eagle on the final hole of round one. Nor did he know the cause of the misfortune that cost him one valuable stroke and a shot at the solo lead.

He settled for a birdie.

DeChambeau ended his day at 6-under, tied with fellow American and twentysomething Brooks Koepka for the lead. Each golfer ripped through the back nine as the winds ceased upon Augusta National and the late scores tumbled.

DeChambeau (25) and Koepka (28) combined are nearly as old as Phil Mickelson. Lefty, at 49, is one shot off the lead in his bid to become the older major champion ever.

On 16, DeChambeau just missed an ace on the 172-yard, par-3 when his 8-iron rolled curled just past the hole after a wild ride on the angulating green.