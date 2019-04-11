Corey Conners goes from Monday qualifier to Masters contender in Round 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The best shot of the day following the biggest win of Corey Conners’ life was a 201-yard 6 iron that never left the 15th flag and led to an eagle-3.

That got Conners to 3 under and alone in front during Round 1 of the Masters, for which Conners qualified just last Sunday with a win at the Valero Texas Open.

“I looked up at the board and was like, oh, man. That’s pretty cool. We’re leading,” his caddie Kyle Peters said. “Then coming up 18 I’m looking over my shoulder (realizing) we’re still in the lead.”

A three-putt bogey on No. 18 made it a 2-under 70 on the day for Conners in his third-ever competitive round at Augusta National, first since 2015. He was just one shot off the lead early Thursday afternoon and firmly in the hunt after picking up his first career Tour win last week.

TIGER TRACKER: Follow Tiger Woods | Leaderboard

Conners Monday-qualified in Texas after making birdie to win a six-man playoff and took it all the way, landing a spot in the first major of the year and scrambling to make travel arrangements in the process.

Early arrival to see Jack, Gary

Playing in the first group Thursday alongside Andrew Landry and Adam Long, Conners arrived for his 8:30 a.m. slot early enough to watch the ceremonial first tee shot with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

He had a big smile on his face then and plenty of reason to keep grinning throughout the morning.

“Obviously it was a great round,” Conners said. “It feels like the golf course is playing a little tricky. Some of the pins were pretty close to some of those slopes … I was little defensive with the putter today. With maybe not getting as much prep as some of the other players this week, just trying to be careful and not look silly on the greens.”

The 27-year-old from Ontario, Canada joined the Golf Channel set after the round and spoke excitedly about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ opening-round playoff game against the Boston Bruins Tuesday night.

Conners is still busy trying to get caught up on and around the greens, seeking advice. One caddie told him to add more break on every putt as the week goes on. This week has been his first on property at Augusta – had Conners not won, he would have been watching on TV from his home in Charleston, South Carolina.

Charleston is only 150 miles from Augusta and Conners had chances to attend in the past, but he held off until he could make it a work trip.

“Monday afternoon stepping out of the locker room onto the range it’s like, holy crap. I can’t believe I’m actually here,” Conners said.

It’s still hard to believe Conners is here given his improbable run from a Monday qualifier to the iconic first tee at the Masters. After Thursday’s opening round, there’s a chance the story could get even better from here.