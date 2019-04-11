Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player share green jacket stories

AUGUSTA, Ga. – This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Masters Tournament awarding a green jacket to the winner.

Members began wearing the jackets in 1937 to make them easily identifiable for patrons. Sam Snead was the first Masters champion to be awarded a green jacket in 1949.

At their annual press conference following Thursday’s first-tee ceremony, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were asked to share their most memorable green jacket stories.

“Mine is a pretty long one if you want me to go through it,” said Nicklaus to longtime golf writer John Hopkins. “You want to hear it again?”

Please.

“Tom Dewey had a jacket,” said Nicklaus. “Former governor, lost to Truman in the presidency. His jacket fit me, and I wore his jacket for probably 15 years, maybe longer.”

Nicklaus ultimately won six Masters. Still, nobody had ever given him a green jacket.

“I always thought that’s what we won here at Augusta National,” said Nicklaus, “but never did get one.”

It wasn’t until 1998 when Nicklaus shared that fact with then Augusta chairman Jack Stephens that the situation was rectified.

When Nicklaus returned to Augusta for the Masters that year, Stephens told him to go down to the pro shop to be fitted for his green jacket.

“So this one here is 20 years old,” said Nicklaus.

“Looks it, too,” joked Player.

Player’s story is equally fun. When the Black Knight won the first of three Masters in 1961, he assumed he could take the jacket home.

Three days after he returned to South Africa, Augusta chairman Clifford Roberts called.

“I said, ‘I hope you’re not calling me reverse charges,” said Player. “Because you know, you had to make him laugh a little bit because he was quite a dour man. He said, ‘I believe, Gary, you’ve taken the jacket home to South Africa.’ ”

Player confirmed.

“Nobody ever takes the jacket off these grounds whatsoever,” Roberts continued.

Player told Roberts he could come a fetch it.

“(Chairman Roberts) saw the lighter side of things,” said Player, and he said, ‘Please don’t ever wear it in public.’ … I put a plastic cover over it and never used it again until I came back.”