Masters ceremonial tee shot: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player get things started

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Gary Player felt so good about his ceremonial strike down the left-hand side of the first fairway that he high-kicked his left leg to the delight of patrons. This marks Player’s 62nd Masters Tournament, and there’s no sign of the nine-time major winner slowing down.

“Oh Boy,” said Jack Nicklaus as he bent down to put a tee in the ground. The fans all laughed.

“How’d you get so loose so fast?” asked Nicklaus, turning toward Player.

Nicklaus, looking particularly golden in a bright yellow cap and shirt, flung his hand toward the ground after his drive headed toward the left rough.

The 18-time major winner wanted a solid strike, of course, but no one cares. Those gathered around the first tee and under the tree simply wanted to be in the presence of greatness.

And with that, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley declared the 83rd Masters Tournament officially under way Thursday.

The two old friends embraced and then headed for their annual appointment with the press. The interview, which lasted well over an hour, is one of Augusta’s priceless traditions.