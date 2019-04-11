Masters Round 2: Complete tee times, pairings, TV and streaming info

The 2019 Masters Tournament continues Friday with Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka sharing the lead at 6-under.
DeChambeau is paired with Dustin Johnson and Jason Day. That group tees off from No. 1 at 10:43 a.m.
Phil Mickelson is alone in second place at 5-under. He tees off from No. 1 with Justin Rose and Justin Thomas at 10:53 a.m.
And they are followed off the same tee box by Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Koepka at 11:04 a.m.
Tiger Woods, who shot a 70 Thursday, is out with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm at 1:49 p.m. and should get plenty of TV time.
Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 2 at the Masters Tournament:
Round 2 Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time (ET)
|Pairing
|8:30 a.m.
|
Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire
|8:41 a.m.
|Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling
|8:52 a.m.
|
Larry Mike, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
|9:03 a.m.
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen
|9:14 a.m.
|
Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvardo Ortiz
|9:25 a.m.
|Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|9:36 a.m.
|
|9:47 a.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira
|9:58 a.m.
|
Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar
|10:09 a.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton
|10:31 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira
|10:42 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
|10:53 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
|11:04 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
|11:15 a.m.
|Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners
|11:26 a.m.
|Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway
|11:37 a.m.
|Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell
|11:48 a.m.
|
Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding
|11:59 a.m.
|Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya
|12:10 p.m.
|Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
|12:32 p.m.
|Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard
|12:43 p.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell
|12:54 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson
|1:05 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley
|1:16 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland
|1:27 p.m.
|
Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman
|1:38 p.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffle, Gary Woodland
|1:49 p.m.
|
Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm
|2:00 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith
TV Info
Friday
ESPN: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET
Masters.com: Featured groups 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Full TV & Streaming schedule
See how to watch every moment of Masters week.
