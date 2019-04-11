Masters Round 2: Complete tee times, pairings, TV and streaming info

The 2019 Masters Tournament continues Friday with Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka sharing the lead at 6-under.

DeChambeau is paired with Dustin Johnson and Jason Day. That group tees off from No. 1 at 10:43 a.m.

Phil Mickelson is alone in second place at 5-under. He tees off from No. 1 with Justin Rose and Justin Thomas at 10:53 a.m.

And they are followed off the same tee box by Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Koepka at 11:04 a.m.

Tiger Woods, who shot a 70 Thursday, is out with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm at 1:49 p.m. and should get plenty of TV time.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 2 at the Masters Tournament:

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 8:30 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire 8:41 a.m. Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling 8:52 a.m. Larry Mike, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink 9:03 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen 9:14 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvardo Ortiz 9:25 a.m. Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick 9:36 a.m. Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick 9:47 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira 9:58 a.m. Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar 10:09 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton 10:31 a.m. Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira 10:42 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day 10:53 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas 11:04 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka 11:15 a.m. Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners 11:26 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway 11:37 a.m. Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell 11:48 a.m. Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding 11:59 a.m. Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya 12:10 p.m. Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes 12:32 p.m. Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard 12:43 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell 12:54 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson 1:05 p.m. Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley 1:16 p.m. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland 1:27 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman 1:38 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffle, Gary Woodland 1:49 p.m. Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm 2:00 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

TV Info

Friday

ESPN: 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Masters.com: Featured groups 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Full TV & Streaming schedule

