Tiger Woods is on the first page of the leaderboard at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods is on the first page of the leaderboard.

It’s a very big page.

The famous white leaderboards that loom over Augusta National Golf Club didn’t have enough room to list all the players in contention during Thursday’s first round of the 83rd edition of the Masters.

With nearly three-quarters of the field finished for the day, three players stood atop all the others – 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott, Jon Rahm and Justin Harding, who is playing in the tournament for the first time.

The three were the only ones to break 70 as each signed for a 3-under-par 69 on a day the course proved to be the true victor with its swirling winds and puzzling pin placements. Behind the trio at 70 were Woods and seven others, including Rickie Fowler, who was runner-up to Patrick Reed last year.

Still on the course at 4 under was Brooks Koepka, who has won the past two playings of the U.S. Open and the 2018 PGA Championship. At 3 under were Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

“I’ll take it and run if I can,” Harding said. “We’re not allowed to run here at Augusta, but I’m pleased.”

So were a lot of other players. The tournament was expected to be a wide-open affair, with as many as 30 players having legitimate chances to win. The first round broke to those expectations.

Scott, who won his only major championship here among the Georgia pines in 2013, birdied the 17th and 18th holes to gain a share of the lead. He became the first player to finish with birdies on the final two holes since Rory McIlroy and Louis Oosthuizen did so in 2012. The 69 was his best round here in five years.

“It’s a great start on a kind of tricky day,” Scott said. “Even though it wasn’t windy, I just felt it was very hard to get it near any of the pins through the first seven holes, whether I was just slightly out of position or the pins were just tough.

“I’ve talked a lot about kind of being at peace with the golf course and understanding it can give you a lot. It can take it away as well, but certainly I feel like there’s a lot of good karma if you treat it right out there.”

Rahm has gotten the better of Woods for a few months now. He beat his boyhood idol in their singles match in the Ryder Cup last fall and won the Hero World Challenge that benefits Woods’ foundation in December. And he was one shot better as the two played in the same group in the first round.

“I’m really confident out there,” Rahm said. “I didn’t have my best, I was a little shaky with the driver, I was able to keep it in the fairway for the better part today. My iron play also didn’t feel the best, but again I was able to manage it and hit some quality shots out there.

“But I think that the most important thing is I never lost patience. I kept my cool and I was able to make a great birdie on nine and get where I’m going.”

Playing in his 22nd Masters, Woods failed to break 70 for the 21st time, the lone exception coming in 2010 when he opened with a 68. But Woods was pleased with his round and the number 70.

“I felt like I played well, and I did all the things I needed to do today to post a good number,” the four-time Masters champion said. “I drove it well, hit some good iron shots, speed was good on the greens.

“I controlled my golf ball all day. I’ve shot this number and won (three) coats, so hopefully I can do it again.”