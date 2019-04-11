Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Thursday round at the Masters with shot-by-shot analysis

Tiger Woods’ pursuit of a 15th major title and fifth green jacket begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2019 Masters.

Woods enters golf’s first major of the year in good form, with four top 20 finishes in five events, including a T-5 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He last won a major in 2008 and hasn’t won at Augusta since 2005.

He begins his title chase at 11:04 a.m. ET alongside Haotong Li and Jon Rahm. Follow along for shot-by-shot analysis of his opening round.

Hole 2: Par 5, 575 yards

OFF THE TEE: Boom goes the dynamite! Another crushed drive here on No. 2 down the left side of the fairway.

Hole 1: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE: Grip it. Rip it. Twirl it. Tiger opens his 2019 Masters with a beautiful tee shot down the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT: Useful approach after a 317 yard bomb down the left side of the fairway. Tiger’s second shot finds the green, short and left of the hole with a 30 foot birdie putt awaiting

ON THE GREEN: Tiger lagged this one up just short of the cup for a tap-in par. He looked really comfortable on the opening hole. We’re off and rolling.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1.

Pre-round

The Big Cat was getting his work in early before his tee time.