Watch every shot: Masters unveils 'Track' to rave reviews

Golf fans who visited Masters.com on Thursday were welcomed by a message: Watch Every Shot on the New Track.

Hmmm. What’s this?

It’s only the latest digital breakthrough for content on the Masters website.

This is some pretty amazing tech.

Shot tracers. Distance traveled. Distance remaining to the hole. Video of each shot. Available for every player in the field.

Pick a golfer, in this case 2016 champ Danny Willett, and then dive into a shot-by-shot tracer. Oh, and also a pop-up box in the corner for a video of each shot.

This is game-changing.

Augusta National Chairman Fred S. Ridley was talking up this tech during his annual Wednesday address:

“For the first time ever in golf, we will capture virtually every shot of every player during every competitive round. This extensive library of content will be available on our web site and apps through the leaderboard and track features. Within minutes of every shot, this added content will now allow our fans online to follow their favorite players from their drive off the first tee to their final putt on the 18th green.”

And now it’s live, for the world to see.