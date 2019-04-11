What Tiger Woods said after shooting 70 in the Masters Thursday

Tiger Woods showed plenty of roar during Round 1 of the Masters Thursday, crushing drives down the fairway and displaying plenty of flare from Augusta National’s crushed-marble bunkers and its “second cut.”

He even held a share of the lead at 3-under on the back nine before a bogey on 17 knocked on him into a tie for second with nine others.

Despite that late slip, Woods was upbeat after his round.

His 70 mirrors the 70 he scored in the first round back in 1997. And while no one expects Woods to finish at 18-under this time, he did show plenty of game and appears physically ready to make a run this weekend.

It was the putter that betrayed Woods Thursday within 10 feet. Otherwise, he would have finished 18 with the lead.

Here is some of what he had to say afterward to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi and during his post-round press conference:

Overall assessment of Round 1

“I thought I played well today. I thought I hit a lot of good shots. If I missed it, I missed it in the correct spots, which is always key. I had some of those simpler up-and-downs because of that.”

“I felt like I played well and I did all the things I needed to do today to post a good number. I drove it well, hit some good iron shots, speed was good on the greens. And it was tricky, the winds as of right now it puffs up, it goes down, it switches directions, and it’s typical of this golf course, it just kind of swirls out there and it’s hard to get a bead on the exactly what it’s doing at all times.”

On his troubles putting inside 10 feet

“I missed a few. Sure, I misread a couple them and hit one bad there at six. But other than that, it was a good solid day.”

On his birdie putt at No. 14

“This was quick, coming off there. I hit that a little too hard anyway and got away with it in the end.”

On getting ahead of the windy weather

“Sometimes what happens is you get that lull in the evening, the guys that go off real late, winds start dying down and you get probably a good six, seven holes where the wind is pretty benign. But I thought that today was, as hot as it was, the ball was flying a long way and to take advantage of it.”

On his thoughts going into the next three rounds

“I feel very good. I feel like I played well today and I controlled my golf ball all day. I’ve shot this number and won four coats, so hopefully I can do it again.”

On how his play differs compared to his last several rounds

“The whole idea is to try and peak for four times a year. And so I feel like my body’s good and my game’s good, it’s sharp, so just got to go out there and execute and I got to do the proper things and if I do miss I miss in a proper spot. So, I mean, there’s a 61‑year‑old up there on that board, he knows how to play this golf course, so it’s a matter of missing the golf ball in the correct spots and picking your spots and when to be aggressive.”

On his take-away from Thursday

“Good. Solid start. I shot 70 three-fourths the times I won the green jacket, so I’m off to a good start.”

Woods shot a 70 in Round 1 when he won in 1997, 2000 and 2002. He opened with a 74 before winning his fourth green jacket in 2005.