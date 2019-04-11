Masters: Rory McIlroy's mistakes leave him frustrated on course 'there for the taking'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sluggish starts are familiar to Rory McIlroy at the Masters. Only twice has he broken 70 in the opening round. There was a 69 last year. Before that you have to reach back to 2011 and his career-low 65, which helped propel him to a four-stroke lead entering the final round before he stumbled to an 80.

This year’s first round brought five birdies at Augusta National but he also hit six bogey speed-bumps in a 1-over-par 73 that left him seven strokes off the lead shared by Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

“I felt the course was there. It’s soft. There’s not much wind. I made five birdies, that wasn’t the problem. I just made too many mistakes. And that was the problem,” a frustrated McIlroy said after a round in which he hit just seven fairways and 11 greens. “And I’m making mistakes from pretty simple positions.”

It was also a poor putting day for the recent winner of the Players Championship, and he spent almost an hour on the practice putting green after signing his scorecard. McIlroy admitted that he expected his 73 would have left him farther behind the leaders. At the time he finished, he was just four strokes off the lead, a gap that widened as play wound to a close.

“I’m sort of surprised that there hasn’t been lower scores out there,” he said. “It’s soft. The greens are sort of slow. It’s there for the taking and I’m surprised someone hasn’t run off.”

The back-to-back bogeys that brought the shutters down on his day will leave McIlroy struggling to find positives in his 73, yet the round still amounted to a small victory of sorts. From the start he struggled off the tee, blowing his opening tee shot into the trees on the right, and was 2-over-par through 11 holes.

That is the kind of round that would once have routinely gotten away from the four-time major winner, who was often prone to impatience. Impatience begets overreaching, which begets playing too aggressively, which begets digging deeper holes. Yet today McIlroy battled back gamely with birdies at Nos. 13, 15 and 16 before derailing on the closing two holes.

Whether he draws from the fight back or the fall back will determine much about his week.

Since last year, McIlroy has been working on his mental approach with Dr. Clayton Skaggs, a performance coach based in Jupiter, Fla. He has made a concerted effort not to place too much importance on poor shots or scores, an approach that paid dividends last month when he won the Players Championship in tough final-round conditions.

Augusta National has a way of testing the mind as much as the swing, and McIlroy admitted to feeling tested Thursday.

“I can accept mistakes if I’m trying and it’s not a mental error or I haven’t got into places, so I can accept some mistakes, but six bogeys out there is a little too many,” he said. “I’m just going to need to tidy that up over the next few days.”

The Masters represents the only missing link in McIlroy’s pursuit of the career grand slam, the focal point of the expectations and pressure that has gathered around him now for five Aprils. After the disappointment of 2018, when he played in the final group with Patrick Reed but shot a dismal 74, McIlroy has worked to wall himself off from that pressure. At least one legend thinks that’s the right approach.

“The best thing coming here is blinders and earmuffs so he doesn’t see anything and hear anything,” said Hale Irwin, the three-time U.S. Open champion. “As a player you just have to step back.”

McIlroy has had five straight top 10s at the Masters, the kind of streak that can fill a man with confidence in his ability to play Augusta National, or cripple him with doubts about his ability to seize the green jacket. Irwin can relate. He had four consecutive top-five finishes in the late ‘70s.

“From my perspective it made me perhaps more determined. But on the other side, trying harder is sometimes the wrong way to go,” Irwin said. “Maybe with his skill set and where he is in his life, Rory just needs to let it happen. To step back and let his talents go forward.”