Masters Round 1: Photo gallery from Augusta National

By: Bill Speros |
April 11, 2019 11:46 am
The 83rd Masters is underway Thursday at Augusta National.
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player began the day with their ceremonial tee shots. Then the action began for real at 8:30 a.m. Tiger Woods got out at 11:04 a.m.
TIGER TRACKER: Follow Tiger Woods | Leaderboard
Here are some images from Day 1 of the Masters, the first major tournament of the year.
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus greet each other on the first tee to open the 2019 Masters. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Tway plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National)
Andrew Landry plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National)
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus hits a ceremonial tee shot at the 2019 Masters. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Honorary starter Gary Player reacts after hitting his ceremonial tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round of The Masters golf tournament. ( Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Tway with caddie Marc Sambol on the 2nd green Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Landry plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during the first round of the Masters. (Augusta National)
The shadows of Masters patrons precede them on the No. 1 hole during the first round of the Masters. (Augusta National)
Keith Mitchell plays a stroke from the No. 1 tee during the first round of the Masters. (Augusta National)
Masters patrons arrive during the first round of the Masters. (Augusta National)
Gary Player (left) and Jack Nicklaus greet each other after hitting ceremonial tee shots on the 1st hole during the first round of The Masters. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
ustin Harding chips onto the 2nd green during the first round of The Masters golf tournament. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
J.B. Holmes and caddie Brandon Parsons on the 2nd tee during the first round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Charl Schwartzel reacts after hitting his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of The Masters Thursday. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley poses for a photo with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player after the ceremonial tee shot at the Masters. (Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)
Jon Rahm of Spain drives from the No. 3 tee box during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Augusta National)
Gary Player of South Africa plays his shot from the first tee during the First Tee ceremony to start the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Henrik Stenson of Sweden walks to the second green with caddie Fanny Sunesson during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tony Finau hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of The Masters golf tournament. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Masters. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
A detail of a Masters pin flag during the first round of the Masters. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods of the United States checks the wind prior to playing a shot during the first round of the Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of The Masters. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)
A patron uses binoculars during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Masters champion Patrick Reed hits a stroek out of a bunker on hole No. 1 during the first round of the Masters. (Augusta National)
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays from the pine straw at hole No. 3 during the first round of the Masters. (Augusta National)
Apr 11, 2019; Augusta, GA, USA; Rickie Fowler hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
