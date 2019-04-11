My Bag: Bryson DeChambeau at the 2019 Masters

The clubs Bryson DeChambeau is using this week at the 2019 Masters:

DRIVER: Cobra King F9 Speedback (9 degrees adjusted to 6), with TPT Model 14 MKP LT shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Cobra King LTD Black (14.5 degrees), King F8+ (17.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 85X shafts

IRONS: Cobra King One Length Utility (4, 5), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts; Cobra King Forged One Length (6-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

WEDGES: Cobra King V Grind prototype (50, 55, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: SIK Kinematics prototype

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B X

GRIPS: JumboMax XL