Phil Mickelson has shot at becoming oldest Masters champion after opening 67

AUGUSTA, Ga. – As if the 83rd Masters Tournament needed more scintillating storylines, Phil Mickelson has the chance to become the oldest player to win a major. Mickelson’s opening 5-under 67 on Thursday was quietly magical given the fact that he hit eight fairways and sits on a crowded board that included late 66s from Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

After a couple of bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11, Mickelson rattled off five birdies in his last seven holes. He said the greens were as soft as he’s ever seen.

Playing in his 26th Masters, Mickelson came to the first major in a bit of a lull after his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Julius Boros holds the record for oldest major winner. He won the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years, 4 months. Old Tom Morris won the 1967 British Open at 46 years, 3 months and Jack Nicklaus won the Masters in 1986 at 46 years, 2 months.

Mickelson is 48 years, 9 months old. A fourth green jacket would tie Mickelson with Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods.

“It looked like after bogeying 10 and 11… that would kill some momentum,” said Mickelson. “It was the other way around, because I made two great bogeys that should have and could have been doubles. After going in the water at 11 to hit that close and have an easy bogey and then to make a 6‑footer for bogey on 10 after a terrible drive, those were almost momentum maintainers, if you will, that kept me in it. And then when I got to the holes that I could birdie I took advantage of it with some good shots.”