ESPN’s Masters telecast suffers transmission failures; first-round ratings down

AUGUSTA, Ga. – According to ESPN, a “truck transmission issue” caused the network’s second-round broadcast of the 2019 Masters to go to black briefly Friday, expediting a commercial break each time.

The CBS announcers apologized for the issue that did not impact coverage on assorted online feeds. While the CBS broadcast team handles the pictures, the network deferred to ESPN for comment on the transmission issues.

On the ratings front, Thursday’s first-round telecast drew a 2.0 overnight number and 2.4 million average viewers during the 4.5-hour telecast.

With Tiger Woods playing in the early wave both Thursdays of 2018 and 2019, the average viewership was down a bit over 500,000.

The 2018 Masters featured Woods’ return after a two-year absence and major back surgery. That opening round drew a 2.2 ratings and 2.9 million average viewers.