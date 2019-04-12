Masters: Round 2 live blog, news and updates

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau lead the Masters as Round 2 gets underway on Friday.

The two American twentysomething stars share of the lead after each shot a 6-under 66 Thursday in the opening round.

Bryson DeChambeau, 25, and Brooks Koepka, 28, each dominated the back nine as the winds ceased and the scores fell.

Phil Mickelson, 49, is in second place alone at 5-under thanks to another late rush. He picked up five shots on his final seven holes. Mickelson is trying to become the oldest player to ever win a major.

Tiger Woods is four back of the leaders in a large group of golfers at 2-under. Follow our Ticker Tracker once it is launched Friday afternoon. Woods tees off at 1:49 p.m.

