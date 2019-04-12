Jon Rahm's shank among the best, worst swings at the Masters on Friday

We at Golfweek spent some time during Friday’s second round ranking the best and worst shots of the day at Augusta National.

Let’s start with the best.

Best Shot of the Day: Keith Mitchell

Talk about some magic.

Mitchell started Friday with six pars as he approached the seventh hole. His first shot on No. 7 landed 122 yards away, but it didn’t matter. On his second swing, the ball bounced once and then found the hole, recording an eagle the par-4 hole and moving to 2 under on the round.

Mitchell didn’t stay lucky though. After a birdie on No. 8, Mitchell recorded five bogeys and ended the day 2 over.

One bounce and it's in for an eagle 2 on No. 7 for @K_m_Mitchell. #themasters pic.twitter.com/m7kWjkHD5i — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

Runners-up: Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler

It’s freaky because it happened twice.

Fowler and McIlroy, paired with Cameron Smith for the first and second rounds, teed off at No. 6 moments apart on Friday, but both had amazing shots close to the hole.

Fowler and McIlroy both birdied the 191-yard, par 3 hole after they both sank their putts.

Honorable Mention: Charles Howell III

On the 13th hole, Howell III recorded an eagle— the fifth eagle of the day— to put his score at 4 under and T-9 through 13 holes.

Howell had four birdies on the front nine.

Charles Howell III reaches four under par for the Tournament with an eagle at No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0wqJ8RjL76 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

And now we look at the worst shots of Round 2.

Worst Shot of the Day: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm knew immediately after hitting the ball on the fairway at the eighth hole that it was a bad shot.

Rahm, 2 under through 10 holes and T-7, dropped his club and winced immediately after finishing his swing as he watched his shanked shot speed into the woods filled with fans.

The shot caused fans to flee and cover their heads. No word if any fans were injured.

This isn’t the first time this year Rahm has blasted a ball into the gallery. At The Players Championship, an errant shot by Rahm hit a fan in the chest.

The Rahm shank that the broadcast is pretending didn't happen, for some reasonpic.twitter.com/MecDu6h9Ss — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 12, 2019

Runner-up: Zach Johnson

This one’s just sad.

On the 13th hole, Zach Johnson probably felt his heart stop Friday when his practice swing unintentionally clipped his ball off his tee to land a few feet in front of him.

Thankfully, it wasn’t a penalty. Under the new Rules of Golf, a tee ball is only considered in play when a player intends to hit it.

Johnson finished the round 1-over 73 to sit 3 over through two rounds.

Zach Johnson just laid up off the tee pic.twitter.com/rvjsf7UlMm — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) April 12, 2019

Honorable Mention: Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Okay, we know the shot wasn’t bad, but the landing was tragic.

On his swing from the fairway on No. 17, Kiradech Aphibarnrat lost balance and fell on his back as he watched his ball sail to the green, 19 feet from the hole.

Needing two putts to find the hole, Aphibarnrat recorded par on the par-4 17th and finished the round even par after scoring an opening-round 69.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat not the hero we deserve but the hero we need pic.twitter.com/vq4DCUjk5O — ziregolf (@ziregolf) April 12, 2019

