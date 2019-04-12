Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Masters Round 3: Complete tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Masters Round 3: Complete tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

Masters

Masters Round 3: Complete tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

By April 12, 2019 8:34 pm

By: |

A leaderboard loaded with golf’s big names – along with its biggest – will welcome patrons at Augusta National on Saturday when play resumes for Round 3 of the 2019 Masters.

The five Masters leaders after 36 holes at 7-under represent four continents and have seven majors between them. Jason Day and Adam Scott of Australia join Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and American Brooks Koepka.

Tiger Woods – he of 80 PGA Tour wins, 14 majors and four green jackets – is tied for second. He’s one back with Dustin, Johnson, Justin Harding and Xander Schauffele.

MORE: Saturday’s Tiger Tracker |  TV schedule | Leaderboard | Live streams

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3 at the Masters Tournament:

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing
9:05 a.m.
Eddie Pepperell, Member
9:15 a.m. Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo
9:25 a.m.
Zach Johnson, *Takumi Kanaya
9:35 a.m. Alex Noren, Billy Horschel
9:45 a.m.
Martin Kaymer, *Devon Bling
9:55 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li
10:05 a.m.
Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise
10:15 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay
10:25 a.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman
10:35 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry
10:45 a.m. Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick
10:55 a.m. OPEN
11:05 a.m. Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
11:15 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley
11:25 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson
11:35 a.m. Kevin Na, *Alvaro Ortiz
11:45 a.m. *Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Walker
11:55 a.m.
Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson
12:05 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway
12:15 p.m. Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello
12:15 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood
12:35 p.m. J. B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard
12:45 p.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner
12:55 p.m. OPEN
1:05 p.m. Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler
1:15 p.m.
Corey Conners, Tony Finau
1:25 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
1:35 p.m.
Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
1:45 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson
1:55 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire
2:05 p.m. Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
2:15 p.m. Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele
2:25 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson
2:35 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
2:45 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Jason Day
* – Amateur

TV Info

Saturday
CBS: 3 – 7 p.m. ET
Masters.com: Featured groups 11 a.m. to completion of play. | Full TV & Streaming schedule

See how to watch every moment of Masters week.

Round 3 Hole Locations

TBA

, , , , Masters

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home