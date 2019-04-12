Masters Round 3: Complete tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

A leaderboard loaded with golf’s big names – along with its biggest – will welcome patrons at Augusta National on Saturday when play resumes for Round 3 of the 2019 Masters.

The five Masters leaders after 36 holes at 7-under represent four continents and have seven majors between them. Jason Day and Adam Scott of Australia join Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and American Brooks Koepka.

Tiger Woods – he of 80 PGA Tour wins, 14 majors and four green jackets – is tied for second. He’s one back with Dustin, Johnson, Justin Harding and Xander Schauffele.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3 at the Masters Tournament:

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing 9:05 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Member 9:15 a.m. Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo 9:25 a.m. Zach Johnson, *Takumi Kanaya 9:35 a.m. Alex Noren, Billy Horschel 9:45 a.m. Martin Kaymer, *Devon Bling 9:55 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li 10:05 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise 10:15 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay 10:25 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman 10:35 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry 10:45 a.m. Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick 10:55 a.m. OPEN 11:05 a.m. Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy 11:15 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley 11:25 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson 11:35 a.m. Kevin Na, *Alvaro Ortiz 11:45 a.m. *Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Walker 11:55 a.m. Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson 12:05 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway 12:15 p.m. Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello 12:15 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood 12:35 p.m. J. B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard 12:45 p.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner 12:55 p.m. OPEN 1:05 p.m. Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler 1:15 p.m. Corey Conners, Tony Finau 1:25 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas 1:35 p.m. Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1:45 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson 1:55 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire 2:05 p.m. Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter 2:15 p.m. Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele 2:25 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson 2:35 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott 2:45 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Jason Day * – Amateur

TV Info

Saturday

CBS: 3 – 7 p.m. ET

Masters.com: Featured groups 11 a.m. to completion of play. | Full TV & Streaming schedule

Round 3 Hole Locations

