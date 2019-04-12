Masters Round 3: Complete tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

A leaderboard loaded with golf’s big names – along with its biggest – will welcome patrons at Augusta National on Saturday when play resumes for Round 3 of the 2019 Masters.
The five Masters leaders after 36 holes at 7-under represent four continents and have seven majors between them. Jason Day and Adam Scott of Australia join Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and American Brooks Koepka.
Tiger Woods – he of 80 PGA Tour wins, 14 majors and four green jackets – is tied for second. He’s one back with Dustin, Johnson, Justin Harding and Xander Schauffele.
Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3 at the Masters Tournament:
Round 3 Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time (ET)
|Pairing
|9:05 a.m.
|
Eddie Pepperell, Member
|9:15 a.m.
|Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo
|9:25 a.m.
|
Zach Johnson, *Takumi Kanaya
|9:35 a.m.
|Alex Noren, Billy Horschel
|9:45 a.m.
|
Martin Kaymer, *Devon Bling
|9:55 a.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li
|10:05 a.m.
|
Keith Mitchell, Aaron Wise
|10:15 a.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay
|10:25 a.m.
|
Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman
|10:35 a.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry
|10:45 a.m.
|Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|10:55 a.m.
|OPEN
|11:05 a.m.
|Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy
|11:15 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley
|11:25 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson
|11:35 a.m.
|Kevin Na, *Alvaro Ortiz
|11:45 a.m.
|*Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Walker
|11:55 a.m.
|
Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson
|12:05 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway
|12:15 p.m.
|Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello
|12:15 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood
|12:35 p.m.
|J. B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard
|12:45 p.m.
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner
|12:55 p.m.
|OPEN
|1:05 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler
|1:15 p.m.
|
Corey Conners, Tony Finau
|1:25 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
|1:35 p.m.
|
Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|1:45 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson
|1:55 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire
|2:05 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
|2:15 p.m.
|Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele
|2:25 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson
|2:35 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
|2:45 p.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Jason Day
|* – Amateur
TV Info
Saturday
CBS: 3 – 7 p.m. ET
Masters.com: Featured groups 11 a.m. to completion of play. | Full TV & Streaming schedule
See how to watch every moment of Masters week.
Round 3 Hole Locations
TBA
