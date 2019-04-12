Tiger Woods shoots 4-under 68, one shot off Masters lead Friday

After a slow start, Tiger Woods was once again roaring on the back nine at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday.

Woods shot a 4-under 68 during the second round of the 2019 Masters, climbing the leaderboard and putting himself in perfect position to contend during the weekend.

Woods’ pursuit of a 15th major title and fifth green jacket began with a 2-under 70 on Thursday. He entered Friday’s round four shots off the lead, and much like the first round, made the turn at 1 under after a ho-hum front nine.

The back nine was the polar opposite.

After a par on No. 10, Woods made Amen Corner look like a walk in the park. A birdie on No. 11 unleashed an epic “Tiger Roar” from the Augusta patrons that carried all the way to the 12th tee. Woods stuffed his tee shot five feet from the pin, and then the horn blew for inclement weather. Players were pulled from the course and patrons were asked to seek shelter.

After a short break, Woods missed the birdie put on the left edge, and then missed another birdie putt on No. 13.

Woods responded the only way he knows how, my making consecutive birdies on Nos. 14 and 15 – after almost being injured by a security guard – to climb within one shot of a loaded field of leaders including the likes of Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott.

Two birdies in a row places Tiger Woods at six under par, one off the lead.#themasters pic.twitter.com/uJ5oICPr34 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

After a par 3 on the 16th, Woods was on the prowl on No. 17. He went pin-hunting and struck with precision with his approach after a perfect drive, setting up an eight foot birdie putt to claim a share of the lead with one hole to play. But just like on Nos. 12 and 13, he was unable to convert.

Woods finished his day with a par on No. 18 to close out an impressive 3-under 33 on the back nine.