Tiger Woods' mesmerizing Masters charge sets up all-time weekend at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The thing about not constantly holding a cellphone is it allows you to slap both hands with random strangers and fist pump everyone within arm’s reach.

There was a lot of that happening Friday as Tiger Woods played his way into contention during a mesmerizing afternoon at the Masters.

Woods matched his lowest round at Augusta National since 2011 with a 4-under 68 to get one back on a leaderboard that reads like a far-fetched fantasy and provides potential for an all-time weekend.

At 6 under for the week, Woods is tied for second and trails co-leaders Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen by a stroke. Woods tees off at 2:05 p.m. alongside Ian Poulter Saturday in Round 3.

“I feel like I played my own way back into the tournament,” Woods said. “I was just very patient today. Felt very good to be out there doing what I was doing. This is now three straight majors that I’ve been in the mix, so it’s good stuff.”

Even better for Woods is the fact that he won’t have to make up so much ground on the weekend. He was seven shots back to start Round 3 of the British Open and four shots off the lead entering the final round in the PGA Championship at Bellerive.

He won’t have to fight and claw to get back in the mix like he did in the final two majors of 2018. He’s already right where he needs to be, and he knows this weekend offers a much better chance at bagging his first major championship since 2008.

The outright lead was there for the taking, but Woods is confident the close calls on the greens will start going his way over the next two days.

“I missed a few putts out there, but I’m not too bummed out about it because I hit them on my lines,” Woods said. “So I can live with that. … I also made some distance puts there at 9, 14, 15, those were nice to make and if I keep hitting the putts on my line, they will start dropping.”

Late-surge just like old times

Friday’s second-round was drama-filled from the start and finished up with a surreal second nine from Woods that was especially fun for everyone who waited out a weather delay. Groans went up throughout Amen Corner when the horn blew at 5:05 p.m. ET just moments after Woods birdied No. 11 and hit his tee shot at 12 to just five feet.

With thousands heading for the exits while play was suspended for 29 minutes, there were legitimate sight lines available for nearly every shot of Woods’ final six holes, and everyone flocked back to Woods as soon as he missed the birdie try at 12 after the restart.

It was an intimate experience with fans up close and personal for the closing charge, including one now-infamous security guard who nearly took out the main attraction just as he was really starting to put on a show.

Woods missed wide left with his drive at the par-4 14th hole, creating a tricky situation for Masters security because Jon Rahm missed in the same area. The pair of wayward drives created an odd surrounding formation of fans in the pine straw, and the bubble was sure to burst as soon as Woods hit his best shot of the tournament, out of the trees and onto the green, 28 feet from the cup.

Trying to get ahead of the fans closing around Woods, a security guard broke Augusta’s no-running rule and bit it on the slick surface, sliding into Woods’ knee in the process.

“It’s all good. Accidents happen,” Woods said. “I’ve had galleries run over me. It’s just, you know, when you play in front of a lot of people, things happen.”

Augusta’s ‘Bartman’ averted

Luckily for the anonymous slip-and-slider at risk of becoming golf’s version of Steve Bartman, Woods seemed fine physically and drained the 28-footer for birdie.

At this point there was a certain Zen quality in the air. No cell phones ringing, no ‘BABA BOOEYs’ interfering with the birds chirping and otherwise total silence that preceded every Woods putt. It was Friday night and the only thing to do was get to the next hole as quickly as possible, stand back and take it all in.

Woods missed the fairway again at the par-5 15th and needed to punch out, landing safely on the green with his third shot but not in typical birdie range. When he made that 30-footer to get to 6 under for the tournament and within one of the lead, all bets were off.

Woods made his Masters return more than a year ago, but he didn’t really arrive there until Friday, commanding attention with his play rather than just his mere existence and providing real hope that he could actually win a fifth green jacket less than 48 hours from now.

The 14-time major champion finished with a trio of pars and came agonizingly close to birdies at 17 and 18, but a foundation has already been laid and there’s no mistaking it now.

Woods is in the thick of the Masters hunt, and he’s ready for whatever comes next.