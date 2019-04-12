What Tiger Woods said after shooting 68 Friday in the Masters

Tiger Woods had his game and his smile in major-championship form Friday at the Masters.

Woods sits one shot off the lead heading into weekend play after posting a 68 in Round 2 at Augusta National.

The 43-year-old, four-time Masters champion Woods is one of nine players either in the lead or one shot back.

Woods kept his driver in check, mashing fairway after fairway, and drained a few putt that threw the golf universe into a time machine that landed in 2000.

Two birdies in a row places Tiger Woods at six under par, one off the lead.#themasters pic.twitter.com/uJ5oICPr34 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019

Here is some of what he had to say after his round:

On hearing the ‘Tiger Roars’ at Augusta

“I feel like I played my way back into the tournament … It feels good.”

On security-guard incident at 14

“I’m fine. It’s all good. Accidents happen.”

On his missed putts

“I missed a few putts out there. But I’m not bummed about it. I hit my lines. I can live with that … The only two bad putts I missed were on the same hole.”