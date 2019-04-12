Tiger Woods planning to play televised matches in Asia

Tiger Woods is in contention at Augusta National this week at the Masters, but the 14-time major champion is planning to take his talents to Asia later this year.

Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN there are plans for his client to play a series of televised matches in Asia, either against one opponent or a group of players for a one-day event.

“We are in pretty deep discussions about doing that and Japan would be ideal to do the first one,” Steinberg told ESPN’s Bob Harig. “It might not be a traditional head-to-head match. It might be something more unique.

Steinberg said the hope is for one of the events to take place as soon as this fall during the PGA Tour’s Asian swing. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has been mentioned as a player who may take part in the event.

TIGER TRACKER: Follow Tiger Woods on Friday | Leaderboard

“We haven’t put together what the field will look like,” added Steinberg. “How big would the field be? What type of format would they play? The exact date? We’d like to do it around the first-ever PGA Tour event in Japan.”

The proposed matches are part of Woods’ content partnership deal with Discovery for GolfTV, whose content isn’t available in the United States.

Steinberg made it clear they wouldn’t do anything to “disrespect” a PGA Tour event and that “we wouldn’t do anything without their approval.” He also noted the matches wouldn’t impact any future events involving Phil Mickelson.