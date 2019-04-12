Tiger Tracker: Follow Woods' Friday round at the Masters with shot-by-shot analysis

Tiger Woods got his 2019 Masters campaign off to a great start, shooting a 2-under par 70 to finish just four shots off the lead after the opening round of play at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.

The four-time green jacket winner is in pursuit of a 15th major championship and begins his second round on Friday afternoon at 1:49 p.m. ET alongside Jon Rahm and Haotong Li for the second consecutive day.

Check out the days’ best photos and follow his round with shot-by-shot analysis and updates below.

Hole 7: Par 4, 450 yards

OFF THE TEE: It’s a narrow fairway here at No. 7 and Tiger’s flirting with the right rough here. Solid distance at 312 yards.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger puts this one a little right of center on the green, 21 feet to the left of the tucked away pin. Should be a solid look from there. Useful shot.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger had the right speed, wrong line here as this one slips two feet past the hole. He taps in for par and makes his way to the final par 5 on the front.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 7 (3-under overall)

Hole 6: Par 3, 180 yards

OFF THE TEE: Back-left pin placement here on No. 6 and Tiger flights this one a little right and tries to let it run down a ridge, but it just didn’t take. He’s got 20 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN: What a putt. Tiger gets back to red numbers with a great birdie here on No. 6. It had a lot of right-to-left movement and he hit it perfectly.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 6 (3-under overall)

Hole 5: Par 4, 495 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger finds the left fairway bunker off the tee here. Not sure about the lie, but shouldn’t be *too* bad.

APPROACH SHOT: Takes his medicine and just advances this up the fairway. He’s still 70-some yards from the pin. A tough up-and-down par save awaits. He floats his third shot 20 feet past the cup and spins it back to about 15 feet. That’ll be a tough par save, with bogey likely awaiting.

ON THE GREEN: Birdies No. 4, gives it right back on No. 5. Tough hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 5 (2-under overall)

Hole 4: Par 3, 240 yards

OFF THE TEE: Dialed in here. Tiger went right at the flag and leaves this one seven feet short of the pin. He’ll need this to fall to get some momentum going after a ho-hum start.

ON THE GREEN: Canned it. Tiger finally gets a birdie after some great early shots were wasted, and he moves up the leaderboard.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 4 (3-under overall)

Hole 3: Par 4, 350 yards

OFF THE TEE: Another one (DJ Khaled voice). Tiger stripes another drive and almost finds the green off the tee. He’s 30-some yards short and has a great look to get a birdie here.

APPROACH SHOT: From a prime spot in the fairway Tiger beefed this one. It was wide open to attack and he leaves it 12 feet right of the pin, just on the green. It’s still a birdie putt, but that should’ve been better.

ON THE GREEN: Nothing to see here, just an anti-climactic two-putt par. Next.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 4 (2-under overall)

Hole 2: Par 5, 575 yards

OFF THE TEE: Big drive here for TW finds the middle of the fairway 324 yards down the middle. He’ll have a great angle at the green, but going pin-seeking will be tough. He’s got 249 yards left and the pin is guarded heavily by a front-right bunker.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger went for this one but he’s a little short and right in the bunker. Not an awful spot to be. He doesn’t have a lot of green to work with, and the pin is set between two slopes, so this won’t be an easy up-and-down birdie. Let’s see what he’s got.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger’s out isn’t bad, landing it long and left of the pin on a relatively flat area. He’ll have 17 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger’s birdie putt misses low and right. He’ll have a tricky five footer to save par. He cleans up and avoids another dropped shot early after a great tee shot put him in position to score.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (2-under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE: And we’re off. Tiger misses his opening tee shot to the left, which is a bit odd seeing as how well he hit the ball off the tee early yesterday.

APPROACH SHOT: No real harm here. Tiger’s able to get his approach up near the green, just short and right.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger didn’t get this one nearly close enough. Not his best effort, and he’s got around 8 feet left for par. Not a good start today.

OFF THE TEE: No damage done as Tiger cleans up for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (2-under overall)

Pre-round

ESPN reported that Tiger is planning to play a series of matches in Asia, with plans for the first match to take place as soon as this fall.