USC, Duke, Texas top latest WGCA Coaches Poll

USC remains the top Div. I team in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll, released on Friday, April 12, 2019.
The Trojans garnered 16 first-place votes. Duke is second and Texas is third. They both earned two first-place votes. Stanford and Wake Forest round out the top five.
USC has five wins and four third-place finishes in its nine events this year. Next up, the Trojans will host the Pac-12 Women’s Golf Championships April 15-17, at the Palos Verdes G.C. in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
Washington and Oregon, both ranked in the last WGCA poll, have jumped into the Top 25.
In Division II, Barry University claims the top while Carleton College is No. 1 in Division III.
Div. I
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|USC (16)
|495
|2
|Duke (2)
|469
|3
|Texas (2)
|460
|4
|Stanford
|434
|5
|Wake Forest
|404
|6
|Vanderbilt
|392
|7
|Arkansas
|388
|8
|Florida
|343
|9
|Arizona
|338
|10
|Florida State
|330
|11
|Kent State
|295
|12
|South Carolina
|284
|13
|UCLA
|275
|14
|Auburn
|239
|15
|Northwestern
|230
|16
|Arizona State
|218
|17
|Virginia
|172
|18
|Oklahoma
|143
|19
|Michigan State
|139
|20
|Miami
|119
|21
|Washington
|105
|22
|Oregon
|68
|23
|Texas Christian
|45
|24
|Furman
|33
|T-25
|Campbell
|28
|T-25
|Illinois
|28
|Others Receiving Votes: San Jose State (9); Clemson (6); Pepperdine (5); Alabama (5); Baylor (1)
Div. II
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Barry (8)
|296
|2
|Dallas Baptist (4)
|292
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|268
|4
|California State University San Marcos
|263
|5
|Florida Institute of Technology
|251
|6
|University of Indianapolis
|244
|7
|West Texas A&M
|227
|8
|Lynn
|215
|9
|Arkansas Tech
|207
|10
|Grand Valley State
|192
|11
|Florida Southern College
|173
|12
|Limestone College
|165
|13
|Saint Leo
|148
|14
|St. Mary’s University (Texas)
|143
|15
|University of Findlay
|140
|16
|Rollins College
|132
|17
|Academy of Art
|100
|18
|Oklahoma Christian
|92
|19
|University of Tampa
|86
|20
|Lee
|69
|21
|Flagler College
|63
|22
|St. Edward’s
|40
|23
|Carson-Newman
|34
|24
|Wingate
|23
|25
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|16
|Others Receiving Votes: Northeastern State (13); Lenoir Rhyne (7); Missouri-St. Louis (1)
Div. III
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Carleton College (12)
|320
|2
|George Fox (1)
|295
|3
|DePauw
|282
|4
|New York University
|271
|5
|Rhodes College
|251
|6
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|243
|7
|Grinnell College
|242
|8
|Washington University in St. Louis
|231
|9
|Williams College
|230
|T-10
|Carnegie Mellon
|201
|T-10
|Methodist University
|201
|T-12
|Pomona/Pitzer
|183
|T-12
|University of Redlands
|183
|14
|Amherst College
|159
|15
|Berry College
|133
|16
|Washington and Lee
|128
|17
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|100
|18
|Oglethorpe
|91
|19
|Illinois Wesleyan
|73
|20
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|70
|21
|Huntingdon College
|68
|22
|Whittier College
|61
|23
|Christopher Newport
|56
|24
|College of Saint Benedict
|44
|25
|Sewanee: The University of the South
|37
|Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Stout (27); Saint Mary’s College (IN) (11); Wittenberg University (11); Wisconsin, Whitewater (9); Transylvania (6); Whitman College (4); Birmingham Southern College (2); California Lutheran (1); Middlebury College (1)
About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and represents more than 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.
