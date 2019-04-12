USC, Duke, Texas top latest WGCA Coaches Poll

USC remains the top Div. I team in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll, released on Friday, April 12, 2019.

The Trojans garnered 16 first-place votes. Duke is second and Texas is third. They both earned two first-place votes. Stanford and Wake Forest round out the top five.

USC has five wins and four third-place finishes in its nine events this year. Next up, the Trojans will host the Pac-12 Women’s Golf Championships April 15-17, at the Palos Verdes G.C. in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Washington and Oregon, both ranked in the last WGCA poll, have jumped into the Top 25.

In Division II, Barry University claims the top while Carleton College is No. 1 in Division III.

Div. I

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 USC (16) 495 2 Duke (2) 469 3 Texas (2) 460 4 Stanford 434 5 Wake Forest 404 6 Vanderbilt 392 7 Arkansas 388 8 Florida 343 9 Arizona 338 10 Florida State 330 11 Kent State 295 12 South Carolina 284 13 UCLA 275 14 Auburn 239 15 Northwestern 230 16 Arizona State 218 17 Virginia 172 18 Oklahoma 143 19 Michigan State 139 20 Miami 119 21 Washington 105 22 Oregon 68 23 Texas Christian 45 24 Furman 33 T-25 Campbell 28 T-25 Illinois 28 Others Receiving Votes: San Jose State (9); Clemson (6); Pepperdine (5); Alabama (5); Baylor (1)

Div. II

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 Barry (8) 296 2 Dallas Baptist (4) 292 3 Nova Southeastern 268 4 California State University San Marcos 263 5 Florida Institute of Technology 251 6 University of Indianapolis 244 7 West Texas A&M 227 8 Lynn 215 9 Arkansas Tech 207 10 Grand Valley State 192 11 Florida Southern College 173 12 Limestone College 165 13 Saint Leo 148 14 St. Mary’s University (Texas) 143 15 University of Findlay 140 16 Rollins College 132 17 Academy of Art 100 18 Oklahoma Christian 92 19 University of Tampa 86 20 Lee 69 21 Flagler College 63 22 St. Edward’s 40 23 Carson-Newman 34 24 Wingate 23 25 Southwestern Oklahoma State 16 Others Receiving Votes: Northeastern State (13); Lenoir Rhyne (7); Missouri-St. Louis (1)

Div. III

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 Carleton College (12) 320 2 George Fox (1) 295 3 DePauw 282 4 New York University 271 5 Rhodes College 251 6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 243 7 Grinnell College 242 8 Washington University in St. Louis 231 9 Williams College 230 T-10 Carnegie Mellon 201 T-10 Methodist University 201 T-12 Pomona/Pitzer 183 T-12 University of Redlands 183 14 Amherst College 159 15 Berry College 133 16 Washington and Lee 128 17 Gustavus Adolphus College 100 18 Oglethorpe 91 19 Illinois Wesleyan 73 20 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 70 21 Huntingdon College 68 22 Whittier College 61 23 Christopher Newport 56 24 College of Saint Benedict 44 25 Sewanee: The University of the South 37 Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Stout (27); Saint Mary’s College (IN) (11); Wittenberg University (11); Wisconsin, Whitewater (9); Transylvania (6); Whitman College (4); Birmingham Southern College (2); California Lutheran (1); Middlebury College (1)

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and represents more than 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.