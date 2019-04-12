Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USC, Duke, Texas top latest WGCA Coaches Poll

USC, Duke, Texas top latest WGCA Coaches Poll

USC, Duke, Texas top latest WGCA Coaches Poll

By April 12, 2019 1:00 pm

USC remains the top Div. I team in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll, released on Friday, April 12, 2019.

The Trojans garnered 16 first-place votes. Duke is second and Texas is third. They both earned two first-place votes. Stanford and Wake Forest round out the top five.

USC has five wins and four third-place finishes in its nine events this year. Next up, the Trojans will host the Pac-12 Women’s Golf Championships April 15-17, at the Palos Verdes G.C. in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Washington and Oregon, both ranked in the last WGCA poll, have jumped into the Top 25.

In Division II, Barry University claims the top while Carleton College is No. 1 in Division III.

Div. I

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 USC (16) 495
2 Duke (2) 469
3 Texas (2) 460
4 Stanford 434
5 Wake Forest 404
6 Vanderbilt 392
7 Arkansas 388
8 Florida 343
9 Arizona 338
10 Florida State 330
11 Kent State 295
12 South Carolina 284
13 UCLA 275
14 Auburn 239
15 Northwestern 230
16 Arizona State 218
17 Virginia 172
18 Oklahoma 143
19 Michigan State 139
20 Miami 119
21 Washington 105
22 Oregon 68
23 Texas Christian 45
24 Furman 33
T-25 Campbell 28
T-25 Illinois 28
Others Receiving Votes: San Jose State (9); Clemson (6); Pepperdine (5); Alabama (5); Baylor (1)

Div. II

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 Barry (8) 296
2 Dallas Baptist (4) 292
3 Nova Southeastern 268
4 California State University San Marcos 263
5 Florida Institute of Technology 251
6 University of Indianapolis 244
7 West Texas A&M 227
8 Lynn 215
9 Arkansas Tech 207
10 Grand Valley State 192
11 Florida Southern College 173
12 Limestone College 165
13 Saint Leo 148
14 St. Mary’s University (Texas) 143
15 University of Findlay 140
16 Rollins College 132
17 Academy of Art 100
18 Oklahoma Christian 92
19 University of Tampa 86
20 Lee 69
21 Flagler College 63
22 St. Edward’s 40
23 Carson-Newman 34
24 Wingate 23
25 Southwestern Oklahoma State 16
Others Receiving Votes: Northeastern State (13); Lenoir Rhyne (7); Missouri-St. Louis (1)

Div. III

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 Carleton College (12) 320
2 George Fox (1) 295
3 DePauw 282
4 New York University 271
5 Rhodes College 251
6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 243
7 Grinnell College 242
8 Washington University in St. Louis 231
9 Williams College 230
T-10 Carnegie Mellon 201
T-10 Methodist University 201
T-12 Pomona/Pitzer 183
T-12 University of Redlands 183
14 Amherst College 159
15 Berry College 133
16 Washington and Lee 128
17 Gustavus Adolphus College 100
18 Oglethorpe 91
19 Illinois Wesleyan 73
20 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 70
21 Huntingdon College 68
22 Whittier College 61
23 Christopher Newport 56
24 College of Saint Benedict 44
25 Sewanee: The University of the South 37
Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin-Stout (27); Saint Mary’s College (IN) (11); Wittenberg University (11); Wisconsin, Whitewater (9); Transylvania (6); Whitman College (4); Birmingham Southern College (2); California Lutheran (1); Middlebury College (1)

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and represents more than 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

