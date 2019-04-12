Led by Viktor Hovland, four amateurs make the cut at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Four amateurs made the cut at the 83rd Masters, the most since 1999. Viktor Hovland, Alvaro Ortiz, Devon Bling and Takumi Kanaya are among the 65 players headed to the weekend.

Six amateurs began the competition, and Hovland leads the way among them at 1-under 143, good for a share of 29th. The 2018 U.S. Amateur champion eagled the par-5 13th to shoot 1-under 71.

Ortiz matched the effort, finishing at even par for the tournament. Bling (73) and Kanaya (74) made the cut on the number at 3 over.

“I haven’t studied up on everything about the history around here because there’s a lot,” said Hovland, “but obviously with Bobby Jones being arguably the greatest amateur ever to play the game, it’s cool to kind of follow in his footsteps at his place. So, yeah, it’s real exciting.”

MASTERS: Devon Bling’s diary for Golfweek | Viktor Hovland

Ortiz, the 2019 Latin American champion from Mexico, said he came into this week thinking about the green jacket. But after four bogeys in an eight-hole stretch, Ortiz began to feel things getting out of hand.

“But I found something on 14,” said Ortiz, who eagled the 15th hole, “and gladly, I hit that great shot on 14 and 15 and on 18. That 4 under in the last five holes really helped me to get some confidence going for the weekend.”

Kanaya birdied two of the last four holes and needed to par the 18th to make the cut. Play was suspended due to lightning in the area just before Kanaya faced a chip off the 18th green. He knocked it to 3 feet and drained the putt.

“I knew I just had to do what I had to do,” said Kanaya, “and so I had a good vision or image of that shot in my head, and I went to it.”

UCLA’s Bling met Tiger Woods on the range on Tuesday, a highlight of the week. He might run into Woods again over the weekend after stuffing it to 4 feet on the 16th to get inside the cutline.

“I hung in there and I fought hard,” said Bling.

The dream week continues.