Masters: 2.5 million watch ESPN Round 1 coverage

Round 1 of the Masters drew nearly 2.5 million viewers during ESPN’s live telecast Thursday.

Coverage began at 3 p.m. ET and ESPN averaged 2,482,117 viewers for the 4.5-hour telecast as Tiger Woods and several other notables filled the leaderboard throughout the afternoon.

The viewership was lower than last year’s average of 2,971,287, which was the first time Woods had competed in the tournament since 2015, but was higher than both 2017 (2,129,214) and 2016 (2,397,624).

Among the top metered markets were: Greenville, S.C., (4.6 rating), Minneapolis-St. Paul (4.4), Buffalo (3.8), Fort Myers-Naples (3.6) and Columbus, Ohio (3.4).

ESPN has televised the first and second rounds of the Masters Tournament since 2008.