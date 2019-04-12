Masters cut: Paul Casey is biggest name so far who won't make it to weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Leaderboard watching kicked up a notch at the Masters on Friday afternoon as the golf universe started to keep an eye on that projected cut line.

The top 50 players and ties make the cut here plus anyone within 10 strokes of the lead.

When Francesco Molinari finished his second round with a 67 to get to 7 under for the tournament that meant those at +3 had a shot at getting to the weekend.

As of 3:20 p.m. ET, 66 players were going to make it, including Zach Johnson (74-73-147) on the number.

The biggest surprise below the cut line at the moment is Paul Casey, who is ranked 11th in the world and opened with an 81. Casey, who won the Valspar three weeks ago, was 10 over through 16. He finished sixth at the Masters in 2017, his third straight top-6 finish in three years.