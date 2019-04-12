Masters: Mickelson up and down in Round 2 but still in the mix for fourth green jacket

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Phil Mickelson’s 100th round in the Masters on Friday wasn’t much different than the previous 99 trips around Augusta National Golf Club.

Up and down. Masterful putting accompanied by a few encounters with the Georgia pines. Thrilling birdies and puzzling bogeys.

Basically, anything but lackluster.

While Mickelson downplayed the historical significance of his 100th round, saying it just means he’s getting old, his focus remains on winning his fourth green jacket, which only Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have done.

When Mickelson, who played his first competitive round here in 1991, left the grounds Friday, he was three shots out of the lead. Earlier in the day, however, he was briefly tied for the lead. But his day took a turn when he drove it into the trees on 5 and made bogey. He bogeyed the par-5 8th after finding the trees off the tee. Ditto on 10 and again on 17. His day could have been worse except his putter bailed him out, with huge par and bogey saves from 8-to-10 feet.

Still, while he was a bit on the down side following his 1-over 73 a day after he shot 67 – his best round since 2010 when he won his most recent Masters – Mickelson knows he’s still in the tournament and excited about the weekend.

“I didn’t drive the ball very well today and that’s going to be my whole key,” said Mickelson, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, but was no better than a tie for 39th in his five previous starts ahead of the Masters. “If I hit it reasonably straight, I can attack a lot of holes and I hit some poor ones. I drove it in the rough on 8 and made bogey on a hole I should be making birdie.

“Usually the harder I swing the straighter it will go and today that wasn’t so much the case. But I hit some good drives. Like I hit a good drive on 17, unfortunately, it was blocked out by the trees. I’m not, you know, a big fan of that.”

Mickelson is still in contention for his fourth green jacket and could become the oldest major championship winner come Sunday. Julius Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years, 4 months. Mickelson is 48 years, 10 months old.

“I haven’t thought of it, but I think I’ve got another major in me, maybe two,” Mickelson said. “There’s nothing better than having a chance going into the weekend at the Masters. And that’s what I want to focus on and I know that I’m playing well enough.”